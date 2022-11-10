Annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive kicks off on Veterans Day

The CNY Veterans Outreach Center has again teamed up with AT&T and Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, for the annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive.
Cell phones, mobile devices or tablets can be donated at various drop-off locations starting on Veterans Day Friday. Each device is recycled for $5, which provides 2 and a half hours of free calling cards to deployed soldiers. All proceeds go toward buying the calling cards and other communication services for troops at home and abroad.
Drop-off locations include:
- Jervis Public Library: 613 N. Washington St., Rome
- Adirondack Bank Center, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
- Central New York Veterans Outreach Center, 726 Washington St., Utica
- Utica Public Library: 303 Genesee St., Utica
- Chanatry’s Hometown Market: 485 French Road, Utica
- Utica State Office Building: 207 Genesee St., Utica
- Turning Stone Resort Casino: 5218 Patrick Road, Verona
- New Hartford Public Library: 2 Library Lane, New Hartford
- Lloyds of Lowville: 7405 S. State St., Lowville
- AT&T Stores
- 4777 Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- 1319 Erie Boulevard W., Rome
- 224 N. Genesee St., Utica
- 220 Genesee St., Oneida
“The holidays can be a difficult time for members of our military because they are often so far away from their families,” Griffo said. “The simple sound of a loved one’s voice can go a long way to lift their spirits. These brave men and women have stepped up to serve our nation, and I am proud to be teaming up with AT&T, the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center, Cell Phones for Soldiers and local businesses and organizations to help connect these troops to their families back home.”
The Cell Phones For Soldiers program is in its 19th year.
Items can be donated through Saturday, Dec. 11.