Annual golf tournament raises money for Crossley memorial foundation

CLINTON, N.Y. – The fourth annual golf tournament to raise money for the Kevin “Bing” Crossley Memorial Foundation was held at Skenandoa Golf and Pool Club in Clinton Friday morning.
Crossley was a Whitesboro police officer who died in a vehicle crash while on duty in 2017.
His co-workers and friends hold the tournament each year in his memory.
"Kevin was just a great kid. He was a friend where we would snowmobile together. He would try to golf with us occasionally. It was funny to watch and he was just a great kid. A lot of fun. Smart kid. Was always there to help any one of us or anybody in the community. That was Kevin,” sai Pete Sobel, president of the foundation.
The tournament raises funds for the foundation’s scholarship program, which awards scholarships to students studying criminal justice or engineering.