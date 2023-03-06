Annual 'Irish Evening' returning to Kirkland Art Center on Mar. 18

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The annual 'Irish Evening' is returning to the Kirkland Art Center in Clinton on Mar. 18 from 5-7:30 p.m.
The annual fundraising event features traditional musicians in celebration of St. Patrick's Day weekend complete with local session group Craobh Dugan O'Looney and songs from new band, Fiddlebutter. Irish refreshments will also be passed around including Barry's tea, Irish beer and soda bread.
Those who attend are encouraged to eat, drink, mingle and dance. Tickets can be bought online or at the door. They cost $15 for KAC members and $20 for general admission.