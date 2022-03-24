Annual Sports Jersey Ball raising money to help underprivileged kids play sports

VERNON, N.Y. – The Upstate Sports Charities Annual Sports Jersey Ball is back this Friday, aiming to raise money to help local kids in need play sports.
The event kicks off at 7 p.m. at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel.
There will be food, an open bar, a silent auction for signed sports items, games and live music. The proceeds will help underprivileged kids across the Mohawk Valley join athletic programs they otherwise couldn’t afford.
“Sports are expensive today. Between insurance and cleats and everything else, it's tough to get these kids on the field,” said Dave Ronan, vice president of Upstate Sports Charities.
This year, the organizations that will benefit from the fundraiser are AYSO, Special Olympics and Utica Comets Junior Hockey.
The ball will be hosted by NEWSChannel 2 General Manager Steve McMurray.
The cost is $75 per person.
For more information or to buy tickets, click here.