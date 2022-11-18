Annual Tree of Lights ceremony honoring loved ones and giving back to Rome health set for Dec. 4

ROME, N.Y. -- The annual Tree of Lights ceremony, honoring loved ones while giving back to Rome Health has been set for Dec. 4.
The event will take place in the front circle of Rome Hospital. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and at 7 P.M. the tree will be lit.
Jim Marquette will be the honored guest at the event for his years of service to Rome Health. Hubbard Tool & Die is the corporate sponsor for this year's event and has donated $1,000 to the fundraiser.
Individuals who want to contribute can purchase lights to honor a living person or remember a deceased loved one, or an event to express thanks. Each light on the tree represents loved ones.
Contributions to the Tree of Lights campaign help the Twigs, a not-for-profit organization whose goal is to support the hospital in buying equipment for the hospital and supporting their programs. Last year's Tree of Lights Campaign raised more than $10,000.
Donations of $5 or more must be received by Nov. 30, addressed to Rome Memorial Hospital, Attention Tree of Lights, 1500 North. James Street, Rome, NY 13440. Checks should be made payable to Rome Twigs.
A scroll will be displayed at the event, showcasing the names of donors and their honored persons.