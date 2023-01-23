Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford.
The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting.
"I wish you all the best, whatever you need, I will invite my colleagues and remind them in Albany, stop here, because this is where you never go wrong," Buttenschon said.
Aqua Vino was also presented with a plaque from the Utica Chamber of Commerce who welcomed them to New Hartford. Robert Esche, the owner of Aqua Vino says they've worked hard to get here.
"It was a lot of hard work for two months, a lot of great people helped pull this off...little by little we chipped away at it...its just a relief for everybody and a relief for even our customers, so were excited about it," Esche said.
Aqua Vino is now open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, with an expanded menu and new wine list.