Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford

UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche.
The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
Esche, who is working on a new restaurant at Harbor Point in Utica, says the move to New Hartford seemed like a good fit for Aqua Vino.
“We're actually looking for this to be a mainstay for us,” he said. “I think it aligns itself perfectly with New Harford and the surrounding suburbs and the Aqua Vino brand.”
The North Utica location will remain open until Jan. 7, 2023, and the new location will open later in the month.