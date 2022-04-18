Arc Herkimer doing their part to 'Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful'

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer is joining the effort to ‘Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful’ by cleaning up around the Ilion facility.
Arc Herkimer will clean up the gazebo area, side street, alleyway and other areas around the Arc Herkimer Mall.
“This collaboration with Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful is a terrific way celebrate Earth Day, while also preparing for the opening of our new eatery in the mall, Copper Café,” says Kevin Crosley, president/CEO of Arc Herkimer. “Our Communications Team, our mid-level managers and executives, are excited to work together on this initiative and give back to the community of Ilion.”
The cleanup project will begin on Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.
Following the initial cleanup effort, the area will be maintained by members of the Arc Herkimer’s Supports & Training for Employing People Successfully (STEPS) program.
Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful is an annual initiative that stems from the national Keep America Beautiful campaign, which encourages community members to volunteer their time to work on local cleanup projects.