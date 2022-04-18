 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
could lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2
inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per
hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent,
with the highest totals in the higher terrain.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Arc Herkimer doing their part to 'Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful'

  • Updated
  • 0

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer is joining the effort to ‘Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful’ by cleaning up around the Ilion facility.

Arc Herkimer will clean up the gazebo area, side street, alleyway and other areas around the Arc Herkimer Mall.

“This collaboration with Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful is a terrific way celebrate Earth Day, while also preparing for the opening of our new eatery in the mall, Copper Café,” says Kevin Crosley, president/CEO of Arc Herkimer. “Our Communications Team, our mid-level managers and executives, are excited to work together on this initiative and give back to the community of Ilion.”

The cleanup project will begin on Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.

Arc Herkimer in Ilion

Following the initial cleanup effort, the area will be maintained by members of the Arc Herkimer’s Supports & Training for Employing People Successfully (STEPS) program.

Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful is an annual initiative that stems from the national Keep America Beautiful campaign, which encourages community members to volunteer their time to work on local cleanup projects.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you