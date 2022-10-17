Arc Herkimer hosts inclusive golf clinic in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer held an inclusive golf clinic at the MV Golf & Event Center in Little Falls Monday morning using more than $4,000 in grant funds from the I GOT THIS Foundation.
The Foundation awards these grants to help support golf events that allow people with intellectual disabilities to learn about and play golf.
Clients at Arc Herkimer have been learning about the sport throughout the fall and summer to prepare for the clinic.
For the second year in a row, special guest instructor, Gianna Rojas, made an appearance at the event. Rojas was born without digits on her left hand and strives to empower people with different levels of ability to participate in athletics. She is also the president and founder of Adaptive Golfers.
“Gianna brings an incredible amount of energy and imagination to the game of golf, while simultaneously showcasing a number of ways to adapt the sport to differing abilities,” said Kevin Crosley, president and CEO of Arc Herkimer.
