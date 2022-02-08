Arc Herkimer opening Copper Café in Ilion this spring

ILION, N.Y. – A new café is coming to the Arc Mall in Ilion to help train Arc Herkimer clients in foodservice.
The Copper Café will serve coffee, breakfast and lunch and teach Arc clients about restaurant work like food prep, cooking and service.
“There wasn't a place for the people we support who are working in this facility to get a cup of coffee, grab a sandwich, or a breakfast sandwich on their break, as well as the other people who rent space in this facility were looking for a place to go for coffee and a quick bite during their break, so we thought what a great idea. It would benefit the people we support as well as benefit our local community,” said Lorene Bass, executive vice president of supports and services.
The café has a unique logo that features Cu, the symbol for copper with the last two letters in the shape of a mug.
Copper Café is slated to open this spring.