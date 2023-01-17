Arc Herkimer receives $1,000 donation

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Arc Herkimer's 'Copper Cafe' in Ilion received a $1,000 donation from the Bonacci family, donated in honor of Mrs. Bonacci's late mother, Agustina Brindisi who passed away recently at 100 years old.
The funds are being used for a series of baking classes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Along with the donation was a recipe for Brindisi's Italian Ricotta Cookies, which these individuals have learned to make together with Copper Cafe Head Chef, Eric Kennedy.
“This is a unique donation for our organization, as the Bonacci family is not only supporting the café but also providing an opportunity for people supported to grow life skills and have a creative outlet. An individual with a disability who acquires cooking or baking skills enhances their employability; it is also a great recreational activity, builds social skills by cooking with friends, and increases independence,” Catherine Loomis, Arc Herkimer vice president of community engagement and career development said.
The first baking class started during the holidays and has continued since then.