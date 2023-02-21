Arc Herkimer receives award for excellence in volunteerism

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley recognized Arc Herkimer for their excellence in volunteerism, during its annual meeting where recognition is given to individuals and organizations that have made a big impact.
The STEPS program of Arc Herkimer, received the award for their dedication to the Rome YMCA, where they work closely with staff to keep up the cleanliness of wellness spaces.
“I chose Arc Herkimer for this award because participants of STEPS have been consistent volunteers and do a great job assisting staff with their daily duties in the wellness area. The members appreciate them and my staff look forward to working with them. We hope to continue this relationship in the future,” Bruce Hairston, branch director of the Rome YMCA said.
“We are proud to be recognized for a job well done, as well as for the experience our people supported are able to gain through this volunteer work. Participants of STEPS were the first to return to volunteering at the YMCA after the height of the pandemic, and it’s been an important part of their work readiness training,” Shayna Huyck, assistant program director for Arc Herkimer’s Career Connections Division said.
STEPS is an integrated work experience program for people with disabilities who are starting to explore career options. Through the program, individuals can identify their career goals and receive hands-on job training through volunteerism, community engagement, and classroom skill-building.