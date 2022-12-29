Arc Herkimer receives two grants for support with programs and guardianship

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Arc Herkimer was given two grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services for support with recreation programs and guardianship.
The first grant was given in the amount of $15,000 to support recreation programs for individuals with disabilities. The second grant was given in the amount of $30,000 for the guardianship of six individuals who receive support from Arc Herkimer.
“The goal of recreation is to empower individuals who receive respite and similar services to remain in our community with greater independence, while providing a unique outlet and peace of mind to their loved ones,” Arc Herkimer Supports & Services Director, Audrey Piccione said.
The funds were used in many ways and allowed individuals to enjoy art, indoor gaming, entertainment, outdoor sports, cooking and much more. In the Guardianship program, the grant has helped with the day-to-day operations, as well as annual celebrations, including picnics, holiday parties, and birthday parties.