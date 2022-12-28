'Art Alive' event offers family fun at Munson-Williams

UTICA, N.Y. -- Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute will be holding one of Four 'Art Alive' events Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The events are held during school breaks as a way of getting kids and their families connected and familiar with the museum.
While there, participants are able to take part in a hands-on activity created by a young artist, enjoy a harp music performance and stories.
There will be two more upcoming events, one during the February school break and one during the spring break.