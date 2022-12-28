 Skip to main content
'Art Alive' event offers family fun at Munson-Williams

  • Updated
Gives kids a chance to be creative while getting to know the museum better

UTICA, N.Y. -- Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute will be holding one of Four 'Art Alive' events Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The events are held during school breaks as a way of getting kids and their families connected and familiar with the museum.

While there, participants are able to take part in a hands-on activity created by a young artist, enjoy a harp music performance and stories.

There will be two more upcoming events, one during the February school break and one during the spring break.

