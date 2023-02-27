Arts Fest Weekend to be held in Remsen

REMSEN, N.Y. -- The Remsen Arts Center will be hosting its Arts Fest weekend from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21 at the center which is located at, 9627 Main Street in Remsen.
At the event, there will be an art show and sale featuring various local artists and photographers, musical performances, food, children’s activities and more. And thanks to donations made by sponsors, members and the community, the event is free.
The Arts Center is still looking for new artists to participate so if you or someone you know is interested in being a part of the Art Fest, send an email by clicking here.