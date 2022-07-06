Artspace housing project in Utica gets $5 million in state grant funding

UTICA, N.Y. – The Artspace housing project in Utica has been awarded nearly $5 million in grant funding from the state as part of Gov. Hochul’s five-year plan to create affordable housing statewide.
Artspace was originally going to be built next to The Stanley Theatre, but the city has since decided to build on Park Avenue.
There will be 43 apartments for local artists in the mixed-use building, which will also house creative spaces like art studios.
Funding from the Utica Downtown Revitalization Initiative will also support construction.
The project will cost $13 million overall.