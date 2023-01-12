B Sharp Musical Club playing at Munson-Williams on Jan. 29

UTICA, N.Y. -- The B Sharp Musical Club of Utica will present a concert on Jan. 29 at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute.
The club, founded in 1903 is a nonprofit organization that supports local music and the arts. They perform free concerts, give musical outreach and award competitive scholarships to young musicians.
Their performance at Munson-Williams will feature a variety of music from Broadway to China and modern classics as well. The concert is free and open to the public, set to begin at 3 p.m.