Back 2 Work: Aug. 14 – Aug. 18, 2023

Monday August 14, 2023
Job Title: Head Teacher City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local childcare facility. Duties: Complete daily lesson plans and oversee the day- to- day operations of the classroom. Requirements: Associates Degree in Child Development and a Child Development Associate credential. Bachelor's Degree preferred. Must have one year of experience with children 18 months to 2 1/2 years.
Pay: $15.50-$16.50/hour. Job Order # NY1474421
______________________________________________________________
Monday August 14, 2023
Job Title: Inventory Control Supervisor City: Rome, NY
Full time, third shift for a local distribution center. Duties: Supervise up to 10 associates. Oversee the direction, coordination, and evaluation of Inventory Control workflows. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. Must have 2 years of warehouse or distribution center experience including one year of supervisory experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6706440
______________________________________________________________Tuesday August 15, 2023
Job Title: Assembly Line Worker City: Oneida, NY
Full time for a growing, locally owned food manufacturer. Duties: Monitor the assembly lines and perform hand-assembly tasks like capping or labeling, as well as boxing and palletizing. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must be able to stand for 8 hours, lift up to 20 pounds repetitively and possess reliable transportation to work daily. No experience necessary. This is an entry level position.
Pay: $16.50/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1474449
______________________________________________________________
Tuesday August 15, 2023
Job Title: Mini Job Fair Tomorrow City: Utica, NY
There will be a mini job fair at Utica Working Solutions, 207 Genesee Street, 2nd floor tomorrow-Wednesday, August 16th, from 11 am to 1 pm. Don’t miss out on both entry level and advanced opportunities with some of the Mohawk Valley’s top employers in Distribution, Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing and more. For more information contact the Working Solutions Career Center at 315-793-2229.
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Job Title: Call Center Representative City: Rome, NY
Part time, 20-29 hours per week, remote capable position for a local credit union. Duties: Manage a high volume of inbound and outbound calls. Serve members by making determinations; answering inquires; resolving problems; fulfilling requests; and maintaining account data. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of customer services experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF6688226
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Job Title: Warehouse Associate City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a home improvement store’s distribution center. Duties: Load and unload trucks, move material within the facility and from the loading platform. Operate forklifts or other machinery for loading, unloading, sorting, staging, and transporting products. Requirements: Warehouse, distribution center, or related experience preferred. Forklift experience a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6674347
______________________________________________________________
Thursday August 17, 2023
Job Title: Junior Financial Analyst City: Rome, NY
Full time, for IT and Cybersecurity consulting firm. Duties: Assist in evaluating and maintaining all financial data for contracts from set-up and reporting to invoicing and contract close-out. Support internal, external and government audits as required. Requirements: Associate degree in Finance, Accounting, Business or a related discipline and 2 years' experience in Finance or Accounting.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6690935
______________________________________________________________
Thursday August 17, 2023
Job Title: Branch Service Manager City: Clinton, NY
Full time for an agricultural equipment dealership. Job Duties: Manage service repairs and assign jobs and work areas to employees. Responsible for hiring, training and development of service personnel Requirements: Bachelor's degree preferred. 3 years of equipment industry or service experience required.
Pay: $70,000.00 - $75,000.00 /year. Benefits. Job Order # DF6706015
______________________________________________________________
Friday August 18, 2023
Job Title: Auto Technician City: Mohawk, NY
Full time for a local auto repair shop. Duties: Perform NY State inspections, oil changes, brake repairs, alignments, and transmission changes. Requirements: Must have at least one year of experience. New York State driver's license and own tools required.
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Job Order # NY1474502
______________________________________________________________
Friday August 18, 2023
Job Title: Dental Assistant City: Utica, NY
Full time, entry-level position with a national brand dental practice. Duties: Assist during a variety of treatment procedures. Set-up and breakdown operatory post treatment. Manage infection control - prepare and sterilize instruments and equipment. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Paid training provided. Must complete training within required time frame.
Pay: $16.00-$17.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6705031
______________________________________________________________