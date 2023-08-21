Back 2 Work: Aug. 21 – Aug. 25, 2023

Monday August 21, 2023
Job Title: Activities Aide City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local Assisted Living facility. Duties: Provide meaningful activities that encourage and promote independence, motivation, and self-worth to community residents. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a valid NY State driver's license. Related experience preferred.
Pay: $15.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1474779
______________________________________________________________
Monday August 21, 2023
Job Title: Senior Accountant City: New Hartford, NY
Full time, for an accounting firm. Duties: Perform daily, weekly, monthly, and annual accounting functions for a variety of clients. Requirements: A Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or a related field and a minimum of 3-5 years of private or public accounting experience is required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1474858
______________________________________________________________
Job Title: Laborer City: Yorkville, NY
Full time or part time for a local manufacturer. Duties: Assist with the manufacturing and delivery of company products. Requirements: Clean valid, New York State driver's license required. Must be reliable and able to work independently. Must have the physical ability to complete all aspects of the job which may including lifting up to 80 lbs. Training will be provided
Pay: Starts at $15.00. More for experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1474827
______________________________________________________________
Tuesday August 22, 2023
Job Title: Case Manager City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human service agency. Duties: Market programs, complete intakes, develop service plans, coordinate therapy, and provide services to consumers who are blind and visually impaired. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Human Services or a related field with at least one year experience in Human Services. Experience in customer service, marketing, or sales is also helpful.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits Job Order # NY1474867
______________________________________________________________
Job Title: Mechanical Inspector City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a precision manufacturer serving the aerospace industry. Duties: Inspect production pieces to ensure they meet ISO 9001 and AS9100 quality standards. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and minimum 2 years’ experience inspecting and measuring parts. Ability to do CMM Setup & programming would be a bonus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1474790
_____________________________________________________________
Wednesday August 23, 2023
Job Title: Banquet Cook City: Cazenovia, NY
Full time, Monday through Friday, no weekends, for a food and beverage service contractor. Duties: Prepare a variety of food according to production guidelines and standardized recipes. Requirements: Previous food prep experience preferred. Knowledge of various food prep methods, proper knife handling, and food safety regulations required. Must be able to obtain required food safety certification.
Pay: Starts at $20/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6595878
______________________________________________________________
Job Title: Mitigation Project Manager City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a disaster remediation service. Duties: Manage projects including demolition work, water damage mitigation, fire/smoke damage mitigation, mold remediation, asbestos/lead abatement and hazardous cleanings. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent required. 1 year of project management experience preferred.
Pay: $22.00-$32.00/hour based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1475072
______________________________________________________________
Thursday August 24, 2023
Job Title: Customer Service Representative City: Utica, NY
Full time, 2nd shift, for a large bank. Job Duties: Resolve routine client requests by answering calls, chats, or emails in an inbound contact center environment. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 1 year of customer service experience, including experience handling difficult client situations. Experience in the banking or financial industry a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1475146
______________________________________________________________
Job Title: Medical Secretary City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a multi-specialty physicians practice. Duties: Provide secretarial support for the professional team through positive customer service, patient scheduling, managing electronic and phone messages and collecting insurance co-payments. Requirements: High School Diploma and a minimum of 2 years' experience in healthcare. Knowledge of Medent or other EMR systems preferred.
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Job Order # DF6754173
______________________________________________________________
Friday August 25, 2023
Job Title: Equipment Technician City: Marcy, NY
Full time, for a semi-conductor manufacturer. Duties: Perform electro-mechanical root cause troubleshooting of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Requirements: AAS in Electronics Technology or the military electronics equivalent and at least 3 years of equipment maintenance experience.
Pay: $22.50 - $30.90 /hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6757760
______________________________________________________________