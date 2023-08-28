Back 2 Work: Aug. 28 – Sept. 1, 2023

Monday August 28, 2023
Job Title: Hydraulic Technician City: Chadwicks, NY
Full time for a company that refurbishes manufacturing equipment. Duties: Troubleshoot, repair, modify, calibrate, and refurbish a wide variety of hydraulics equipment. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 2 years prior experience in mechanical or hydraulic repair or maintenance.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1473666
Monday August 28, 2023
Job Title: Medical Assistant City: Utica, NY
Full time, for a local family healthcare center. Duties: Greet and room patients, verify demographics, obtain appropriate signatures, and take vital signs. Requirements: High School Diploma or the equivalent and two to five years ‘experience in a clinical or community health setting. Previous experience in caring for chronic disease patients preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1475233
Tuesday August 29, 2023
Job Title: Virtual Services Specialist City: Rome, NY
Full time, remote capable position with a local credit union. Duties: Handle the "Virtual Account Opening" process. Complete all virtual accounts, process funding, prepare daily and monthly reports and track activity for fraud prevention. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 1 year of customer service experience. Call center or remote customer service experience a plus.
Pay: $17.77-$22.21/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6797482
Tuesday August 29, 2023
Job Title: Drafter City: Sangerfield, NY
Full time for a modular home manufacturer. Duties: Draft detailed construction drawings of houses and installations. Lay out, redesign, and modify home arrangements and interconnections. Requirements: Associates degree from a two-year college or technical school which includes advance training in AutoCAD OR two to five years' work experience using AutoCAD software.
Pay: $17.00-$22.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # DF6791110
Wednesday August 30, 2023
Job Title: Teacher Assistant City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a healthcare provider’s childcare center. Duties: Assist the Head Teacher in developing theme-related, age-appropriate lesson plans. Supervise children and maintain a neat, orderly classroom. Keep attendance records and complete necessary paperwork. Requirements: High School Diploma or its equivalent or substantial experience working with children ages infant to five years.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6791192
Wednesday August 30, 2023
Job Title: CDL B Driver City: Waterville, NY
Full time, 40 hours per week, home every night, for a local lumber company. Duties: Make local lumber deliveries to customer homes and job sites. Safely load and unload building materials on truck. Verify the accuracy of orders. Requirements: Clean, valid CDL B driver’s license. Must be able to lift 50-80 lbs. regularly. Forklift experience required. Building material product-knowledge a plus.
Pay: Pay based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF6792792
Thursday August 31, 2023
Job Title: Finance Manager City: Mohawk, NY
Full time for an office supply and equipment retailer. Duties: Provide high-quality financial management and business advice. Monitor and maintain company financial information. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and five years of professional accounting experience; OR Six years of professional accounting experience. Candidates must have at least 2 years of recent collections work experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1475355
Thursday August 31, 2023
Job Title: Security Guard City: Utica Area Locations, NY
Full time, currently hiring for all shifts. Job Duties: Conduct walking tours, monitor camera systems, control facility access, and perform other security related duties. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Previous experience and Security Guard certification preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1475474
Friday September 1, 2023
Job Title: Program Coordinator City: Canastota, NY
Full time for the county Office for the Aging. Duties: Coordinate services for clients, their caregivers, and families. Assist them in accessing long-term services to help them or their loved one to remain in their own home rather than be placed in an institutional setting. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must be able to undergo a successful background check and reference check.
Pay: $36,400/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1475534
Friday September 1, 2023
Job Title: Laboratory Technician City: Frankfort, NY
Full time, second shift for a metal alloy manufacturer. Duties: Prepare product samples and run laboratory equipment to test samples and perform analysis. Requirements: Associate's Degree in a scientific discipline preferred, or 1 to 2 years of equivalent laboratory experience.
Pay: $17.00-$18.00/hour plus $1.00 shift differential. Benefits. Job Order # NY1475426
