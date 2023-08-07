 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

Back 2 Work: Aug. 7 – Aug. 11, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Back 2 Work

Monday August 7, 2023

Job Title: Auto CAD Draftsman City: Utica, NY

Full time for a metal fabrication shop. Duties: Work in an office setting, producing shop and specialty drawings. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and metal fabrication knowledge. AutoCAD and Solid Works experience required. Seeking a creative person with an artistic background. Mechanical Engineer experience is a plus.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1473794

______________________________________________________________

Monday August 7, 2023

Job Title: Facilities General Maintenance Technician City: Marcy, NY

Full time for a semi-conductor manufacturer. Duties: Maintain and repair the facility's structures, equipment and grounds including plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Requirements: Five to seven years of experience performing electrical, HVAC, or mechanical maintenance, preferably in a manufacturing environment. Knowledge of variable frequency drives, HVAC controls and PLC troubleshooting a plus.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6640359

______________________________________________________________

Tuesday August 8, 2023

Job Title: Family Support Specialist City: Canastota, NY

Full time for community service agency. Duties: Maintain regular contact with families; provide prenatal and other health information; introduce new resources and make appropriate referrals. Requirements: High school diploma and three years' work experience caring for young children or providing family development services. Child Development Accreditation or an Associates in human services preferred.

Pay: $17.50/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1473940

______________________________________________________________

Tuesday August 8, 2023

Job Title: Cashier/Food Service Worker City: Frankfort, NY

Full time and part time positions available with a food service program at a local school. Duties: Operate a point-of-sale system, assist the chef, set up the serving line and keep the coffee and cashier stations clean. Requirements: Prior food service experience is required.

Pay: Starting pay is $15.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6646418

______________________________________________________________

Wednesday August 9, 2023

Job Title: Journeyman Meat Cutter City: Canastota, NY

Full time for a grocery store’s meat department. Duties: Receive, process, package, price, and label meat products to get them ready for purchase. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and be friendly and courteous to provide excellent customer service. Must be a certified meat cutter and pass a cutting test. Basic computer skills and the ability to operate meat processing equipment required.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1474145

______________________________________________________________

Wednesday August 9, 2023

Job Title: Computer Operator-Programmer City: Herkimer, NY

Full time for the county IT department. Duties: Operate computers and related peripheral equipment in conformance with programmed instructions. Provide technical assistance and support in day-to-day use of computer terminals and software. Requirements: High school diploma and one year of experience operating a computer or two years of general clerical experience.

Pay: $40,973.00/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1474098

______________________________________________________________

Thursday August 10, 2023

Job Title: Freight Handler City: Marcy, NY

Full-time, for a large distribution center. Duties: Load trucks, fill orders and move products through the distribution network to ensure on time delivery to retail outlets. Requirements: Must be capable of performing physically demanding work in a fast-paced environment. Must be able to work in all climate conditions and meet productivity expectations.

Pay: Up to $25.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1474087

______________________________________________________________

Thursday August 10, 2023

Job Title: Authorization Representative City: Utica, NY

Full time for a human service agency serving people with disabilities. Job Duties: Process and maintain documentation regarding insurance authorizations. Requirements: Associates degree in Human Services or a related field and customer service experience required. Experience working with authorizations for services and insurance companies a plus. Knowledge of Medicaid is highly preferred.

Pay: $35,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # DF6658083

______________________________________________________________

Friday August 11, 2023

Job Title: Fire Suppression Technician City: Rome, NY

Full time for a fire protection equipment supplier. Duties: Drive a company vehicle to businesses throughout Central NY to perform service on fire suppression systems. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a clean driver’s license. Background check required. Must be physically fit, able to climb ladders and work in tight spaces as needed. Training will be provided.

Pay: $18.00-$26.00/hour. Job Order # NY1474037

______________________________________________________________

Friday August 11, 2023

Job Title: Rehab Unit Secretary City: New Hartford, NY

Full time for a nursing and rehabilitation facility. Duties: Compile charts for new admissions. Maintain an accurate inventory of office, lab, and other supplies. Update CNA Task books. Assist with putting together paperwork for patient transfers. Requirements: High school diploma and two years’ experience in clerical work. Work experience in a medical facility preferred.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6673911

______________________________________________________________

