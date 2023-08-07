Back 2 Work: Aug. 7 – Aug. 11, 2023

Monday August 7, 2023
Job Title: Auto CAD Draftsman City: Utica, NY
Full time for a metal fabrication shop. Duties: Work in an office setting, producing shop and specialty drawings. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and metal fabrication knowledge. AutoCAD and Solid Works experience required. Seeking a creative person with an artistic background. Mechanical Engineer experience is a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1473794
______________________________________________________________
Monday August 7, 2023
Job Title: Facilities General Maintenance Technician City: Marcy, NY
Full time for a semi-conductor manufacturer. Duties: Maintain and repair the facility's structures, equipment and grounds including plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Requirements: Five to seven years of experience performing electrical, HVAC, or mechanical maintenance, preferably in a manufacturing environment. Knowledge of variable frequency drives, HVAC controls and PLC troubleshooting a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6640359
______________________________________________________________
Tuesday August 8, 2023
Job Title: Family Support Specialist City: Canastota, NY
Full time for community service agency. Duties: Maintain regular contact with families; provide prenatal and other health information; introduce new resources and make appropriate referrals. Requirements: High school diploma and three years' work experience caring for young children or providing family development services. Child Development Accreditation or an Associates in human services preferred.
Pay: $17.50/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1473940
______________________________________________________________
Tuesday August 8, 2023
Job Title: Cashier/Food Service Worker City: Frankfort, NY
Full time and part time positions available with a food service program at a local school. Duties: Operate a point-of-sale system, assist the chef, set up the serving line and keep the coffee and cashier stations clean. Requirements: Prior food service experience is required.
Pay: Starting pay is $15.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6646418
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday August 9, 2023
Job Title: Journeyman Meat Cutter City: Canastota, NY
Full time for a grocery store’s meat department. Duties: Receive, process, package, price, and label meat products to get them ready for purchase. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and be friendly and courteous to provide excellent customer service. Must be a certified meat cutter and pass a cutting test. Basic computer skills and the ability to operate meat processing equipment required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1474145
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday August 9, 2023
Job Title: Computer Operator-Programmer City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for the county IT department. Duties: Operate computers and related peripheral equipment in conformance with programmed instructions. Provide technical assistance and support in day-to-day use of computer terminals and software. Requirements: High school diploma and one year of experience operating a computer or two years of general clerical experience.
Pay: $40,973.00/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1474098
______________________________________________________________
Thursday August 10, 2023
Job Title: Freight Handler City: Marcy, NY
Full-time, for a large distribution center. Duties: Load trucks, fill orders and move products through the distribution network to ensure on time delivery to retail outlets. Requirements: Must be capable of performing physically demanding work in a fast-paced environment. Must be able to work in all climate conditions and meet productivity expectations.
Pay: Up to $25.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1474087
______________________________________________________________
Thursday August 10, 2023
Job Title: Authorization Representative City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human service agency serving people with disabilities. Job Duties: Process and maintain documentation regarding insurance authorizations. Requirements: Associates degree in Human Services or a related field and customer service experience required. Experience working with authorizations for services and insurance companies a plus. Knowledge of Medicaid is highly preferred.
Pay: $35,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # DF6658083
______________________________________________________________
Friday August 11, 2023
Job Title: Fire Suppression Technician City: Rome, NY
Full time for a fire protection equipment supplier. Duties: Drive a company vehicle to businesses throughout Central NY to perform service on fire suppression systems. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a clean driver’s license. Background check required. Must be physically fit, able to climb ladders and work in tight spaces as needed. Training will be provided.
Pay: $18.00-$26.00/hour. Job Order # NY1474037
______________________________________________________________
Friday August 11, 2023
Job Title: Rehab Unit Secretary City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a nursing and rehabilitation facility. Duties: Compile charts for new admissions. Maintain an accurate inventory of office, lab, and other supplies. Update CNA Task books. Assist with putting together paperwork for patient transfers. Requirements: High school diploma and two years’ experience in clerical work. Work experience in a medical facility preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6673911
______________________________________________________________