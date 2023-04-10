Back 2 Work job orders: April 10 - 14, 2023

Monday April 10, 2023
Job Title: Medical Office Staff City: Rome, NY
Full time for a local medical practice. Duties: Greet and check in patients, schedule appointments, maintain medical record files. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent required. One year of office experience and Medent software experience preferred. Knowledge of medical terminology is a must.
Pay: Starts at $16.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1459652
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday April 10, 2023
Job Title: Volunteer Program Specialist City: Utica, NY
Full time for an organization promoting wellness for seniors. Duties: Perform volunteer recruitment and placement, track volunteer hours and perform data collection. Requirements: Associates Degree and experience working with volunteers preferred. Must have computer and technical skills including database management. Valid & clean NYS driver's license & own vehicle required.
Pay: $36,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1461693
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday April 11, 2023
Job Title: Accounting Clerk City: Rome, NY
Full time for local beverage distributor. Duties: Perform inventory and shipment transactions required to manage the efficient flow of product in the warehouse. Requirements: Associates Degree or equivalent education or training and 2 years of experience in accounting, bookkeeping or warehouse inventory.
Pay: $40,000-$45,000/year. Job Order # NY1461667
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday April 11, 2023
Job Title: Housekeeper City: Oneida, NY
Part time for a household cleaning company. Duties: Perform residential and commercial housekeeping chores; dusting/polishing, inside glass cleaning, mopping, and vacuuming. Requirements: High school diploma or its equivalent, reference check, drug test, physical, and background check. Must be physically able to load and unload supplies and move some household furniture.
Pay: $15.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1461707
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 12, 2023
Job Title: Secretary City: Herkimer, NY
Part time, 21 hours per week for a local law office. Duties: Answer phones, greet clients, prepare documents, and manage filing system. Requirements: High school diploma required. Associates degree preferred. Must be proficient in Microsoft Word. A background in Real Estate and Estates would be helpful.
Pay: $15.00-$16.00/hour, based on experience. Job Order # NY1461680
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 12, 2023
Job Title: Production Jobs City: Chittenango, NY
Full time for a manufacturer specializing in investment castings for the aircraft industry. Duties: Positions available include Assembler, Industrial Electrician, Machine Operator and Calibration Technician. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and some manufacturing experience.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday April 13, 2023
Job Title: Senior Accountant City: Utica, NY
Full time for a leading small business accounting firm. Duties: Provide top-notch accounting and tax support to multiple small businesses. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and a minimum of 3 years of accounting experience. QuickBooks Online certification preferred.
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday April 13, 2023
Job Title: CDL B Driver City: Utica and Rome, NY
Full time for a waste collection and disposal company. Night shift and day shift available. Duties: Drive and operate garbage truck to collect refuse and recyclables. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a CDL B driver’s license required. One year of experience preferred.
Pay: $25.52/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1461451
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday April 14, 2023
Job Title: Lead Software Developer City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a regional insurance company. Duties: Write new programs and modify existing programs. Create multiple test transactions and run tests to find errors in software development. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and 5 years of experience. Must be familiar with .NET technologies and Duck Creek.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5921294
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday April 14, 2023
Job Title: Marketing City: Frankfort, NY
Full time, for a camping equipment and supply distributor. Duties: Work with the custom printing department to prepare orders. Manage digital marketing using Constant Contact and social media advertising. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent preferred. Must have prior marketing experience. Candidate must be able to use databases and create spreadsheets in Excel.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits. Job Order # NY1461099
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662