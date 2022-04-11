Back 2 Work job orders: April 11 - 15, 2022

Monday April 11, 2022
Job Title: Applications Specialist City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local bank. Duties: Set up new users on the bank’s system, resolve password and other issues and provide operational assistance to end users. Requirements: Associates degree in the field of applications or data processing or 1 year of on-the-job experience. Business or financial industry experience preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF2661336
_____________________________________________________________
Monday April 11, 2022
Job Title: CNC Machinist City: Oriskany Falls, NY
Full time for a machine shop specializing in custom parts. Duties: Program, set up and run Citizen, Nomura Swiss style lathes and Haas CNC Lathes and Milling Machines. Requirements: At least 5 years of experience preferred. Knowledge of manual lathes and mills a plus.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1414193
_____________________________________________________________
Tuesday April 12, 2022
Job Title: WANTO Virtual Career Fair for Women City Utica, NY
The Women in Apprenticeship and Non-Traditional Occupations (WANTO) Program will hold a virtual career fair on Wednesday April 13th from 11 am until 1 pm. Businesses encouraging women to take on Apprenticeship opportunities or non-traditional jobs will be conducting on the spot interviews and making job offers. To register visit https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/dnAYo8 .
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Call 315-207-6951 ext:110 for more information.
_____________________________________________________________
Tuesday April 12, 2022
Job Title: Truck Driver City Frankfort, NY
Full time for a camping and outdoor supply distributor. Duties: Deliver products to businesses throughout the eastern US. Home most weekends. Requirements: CDL B or A Drivers license, DOT physical, and drug test. Hazmat endorsement would be a plus.
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Job Order # NY1414139
_____________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 13, 2022
Job Title: Recreation Maintenance Worker City Oneida, NY
Full time, non-competitive position with a city maintenance department. Duties: Maintain playground equipment, perform routine landscaping tasks, and maintain sports fields and buildings. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent and 6 months experience in grounds work, landscaping, or general building maintenance. Must have a valid NY state driver’s license.
Pay: $17.10/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1414405
_____________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 13, 2022
Job Title: Business Services Representative City Utica, NY
Full time, for a regional workforce development agency. Duties: Develop a focused business outreach plan and maintain long-lasting client relationships. Generate a database of qualified leads through referrals, face to face meetings, social media marketing, and networking. Requirements: Associates degree and at least 3-years’ experience. Bachelor’s degree preferred. NY state driver’s license required.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1413683
_____________________________________________________________
Thursday April 14, 2022
Job Title: RN/LPN Med Nurse City Rome, NY
Full time for a rehabilitation and nursing center. Duties: Implement physician orders accurately. Perform standard nursing treatments and observe residents for desired and unwanted effects. Requirements: Current New York State LPN/RN Licensure, BSN preferred but not required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF2711140
_____________________________________________________________
Thursday April 14, 2022
Job Title: Accounting Clerk City Canastota, NY
Full time for an established plastic injection molding facility. Duties: Manage accounts payable, accounts receivable and Human Resources functions. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a minimum of three years of accounting experience. Must have two years’ experience in payroll and ADP. Manufacturing background preferred.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1412697
_____________________________________________________________
Friday April 15, 2022
Job Title: Area Manager City Frankfort, NY
Full time, for a new distribution center opening soon. Duties: Support, mentor, and motivate your team. Manage safety, quality, productivity, and customer delivery promises. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and two years’ experience directly managing a team of 20+ employees. Experience with Lean Six Sigma or Kaizen a plus. Must be able to work a flexible schedule.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF2721685
_____________________________________________________________
Friday April 15, 2022
Job Title: Breakfast Cook and Baker City New Hartford, NY
Part time, flexible schedule for an assisted living facility. Duties: Cook breakfast for approximately 50 residents and prepare baked goods for the day. Requirements: Must have food service experience and experience with baking. COVID vaccination is required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # DF2716860
_____________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662