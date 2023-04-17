Back 2 Work job orders: April 17 - 21, 2023

Monday April 17, 2023
Job Title: Landscaper City: Westmoreland, NY
Full time, year-round position with a local landscaping company. Duties: Mowing, planting, edging, mulching, installing pavers and patios and snowplowing and shoveling in the winter months. Requirements: Must have at least 2 years of experience. Some hardscape and fencing experience required. Must have a driver’s license and own transportation. Supervisory experience a plus.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order # NY1453986
Monday April 17, 2023
Job Title: Mechanic City: Rome, NY
Full time for a local car dealership. Duties: Perform routine maintenance and repairs on customer vehicles. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a clean, valid NYS driver's license required. Basic service and mechanical skills required. Technical and diagnostic skills would be a plus. Must have own tools.
Pay: $20.00-$32.00/hour plus bonuses. Benefits. Job Order # NY1463132
Tuesday April 18, 2023
Job Title: Laborer City: Utica, NY
Full time for a demolition and building rehab project in Utica. Duties: Perform demolition and debris removal. Requirements: Previous experience in demolition and building rehab a plus, but not required. Must be physically capable of performing all aspects of the job including lifting up to 75 lbs. Must have an OSHA 10 Certificate and reliable transportation.
Pay: $20.00-$25.00/hour. Job Order # NY1463168
Tuesday April 18, 2023
Job Title: Program Clinical Director City: Oneida, NY
Full time for an OASAS contracted residential program. Duties: Oversee the administration of clinical service delivery. Supervise clinical staff. Requirements: Must be a Qualified Health Professional as defined by OASAS regulations and have a minimum of three years of experience in the treatment of alcoholism or substance abuse and chemical dependence.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5987950
Wednesday April 19, 2023
Job Title: CDL B Driver City: Utica, NY
Full time for a meat processing company. Duties: Operate straight truck to deliver frozen meat products to local restaurants and retailers in a 90-mile radius. Requirements: Must have a CDL Class B license, a strong work ethic, and 1 year of experience. Delivery driver experience in an unrelated industry will be considered.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1450729
Wednesday April 19, 2023
Job Title: Equipment Lot Coordinator City: Cazenovia, NY
Full time for a farm and outdoor equipment dealership. Duties: Loading & unloading equipment, managing inventory tracking, checking for damage on new equipment and keeping the inventory lot clean & orderly. Requirements: Ability to lift upwards of 50 lbs. repeatedly, ability to work varying shifts, weekends, and holidays, a neat and clean personal appearance and ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
Thursday April 20, 2023
Job Title: Software Engineer City: Rome, NY
Full time for a leading cybersecurity firm. Duties: Develop software tools for user interfaces, back-end server components and website applications. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and a minimum of five years of work experience OR equivalent education and experience. Active DoD Secret security clearance and three years of Java development experience required.
Thursday April 20, 2023
Job Title: Administrative Assistant City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human services agency. Duties: Greet visitors, answer phones, compile data for reports and maintain databases. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a minimum of two years of clerical and customer service experience. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.
Pay: Starts at $15.39/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6012808
Friday April 21, 2023
Job Title: Kitchen Workers City: Hamilton, NY
Full time, immediate need for a large company with opportunity for growth. Duties: Duties include cooking, cashier, dishwashing, or food prepping. Requirements: Experience working in in a commercial kitchen environment is a plus, but not required. Must be flexible, open to over time, and working on weekends when needed.
Pay: $17.00-$20.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6012060
Friday April 21, 2023
Job Title: Family Services Specialist City: Herkimer, NY
Full time, for a county agency. Duties: Make home visits and explains the Early Intervention Program and advocacy services to parents of infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with special needs. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in health, education, human services or a related field or an Associates degree and two years’ experience in case management.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits. Job Order # NY1463265
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662