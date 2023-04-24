Back 2 Work job orders: April 24 - 28, 2023

Monday April 24, 2023
Job Title: Accounting Clerk-Warehouse Assistant City: Rome, NY
Full time for a local distribution company. Duties: Work with accounting related software programs and inventory management systems to ensure smooth operation of the warehouse. Requirements: Associates Degree or equivalent education or training along with two or more years' experience working in the accounting, bookkeeping or warehouse field.
Pay: $40,000-$45,000/year Job Order # NY1461667
Monday April 24, 2023
Job Title: Flooring Installer City: Taberg, NY
Full time for a home improvement contractor. Duties: Install floors throughout the continental US. All travel expenses paid. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and six months of work experience preferred. Flooring experience would be a plus. Must be able to travel. Must be dependable and have a good work ethic. Valid NYS driver license required.
Pay: $18.00-$25.00/hour negotiable based on experience. Job Order # NY1463856
Tuesday April 25, 2023
Job Title: Retread Shop Trainee City: Rome, NY
Full time for a state-of-the-art tire retread shop. Duties: Operate equipment to retread truck tires. Requirements: No experience necessary, but tire shop experience would be a plus. Must be able to read instructional manuals and have some mechanical ability. Must be dependable. Valid NYS driver license preferred.
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Job Order # NY1453927
Tuesday April 25, 2023
Job Title: Direct Support Professional City: Canastota, NY
Full time for a human service agency’s residential program. Duties: Provide person-centered services that enrich the lives of individuals with disabilities. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent required. Prior experience preferred. Must have a valid driver's license and be able to use personal car for transporting individuals. Ability to lift, transfer or physically assist individuals may be required.
Pay: $33,000+ per year. Benefits. Job Order # DF6012795
Wednesday April 26, 2023
Job Title: Assemblers City: New York Mills, NY
Full time, first shift, for a company that manufactures sprayer systems. Duties: Perform various assembly activities including connecting pieces by hand or using small hand tools and packaging finished products for shipment. Requirements: No experience needed. Company will provide training. This position can be fast-paced and requires standing, bending, light lifting and attention to detail.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1463674
Wednesday April 26, 2023
Job Title: Laborer City: Remsen, NY
Full time for family-owned company that makes concrete burial vaults. Duties: Assist with the manufacturing and delivery of burial vaults. Training will be provided. Requirements: Physical ability to complete all aspects of the job which may including lifting up to 80 lbs. Clean valid, New York State driver's license required.
Thursday April 27, 2023
Job Title: Dump Truck Driver City: Rome, NY
Full time for a local paving company. Duties: Drive a dump truck (standard transmission) to deliver blacktop and stone locally. Requirements: CDL B Drivers license, current DOT physical and at least 2 years of experience.
Thursday April 27, 2023
Job Title: Mill Worker City: Waterville, NY
Full time for a feed and grain company. Duties: Assist in the manufacturing of pelletized and ground meal animal feeds. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. Must have basic math comprehension and basic computer skills. Mechanical aptitude required. Must be able to climb ladders and lift up to 75 lbs.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1463752
Friday April 28, 2023
Job Title: Production Operator City: Dolgeville, NY
Full time for a company that manufactures adaptive equipment for children. Duties: Entry- level position with room for advancement. Operate machines and move raw materials and completed products throughout the facility. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent required. No experience needed. Company will train. Must be able to lift 50 lbs.
Pay: $15.00-$19.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1463694
Friday April 21, 2023
Job Title: Resource Specialist City: Ilion, NY
Full time for a community service agency. Duties: Provide information, referral and case management services to low-income families and individuals. Requirements: Associates degree in Human Services OR three years' experience in a related field. Must have basic computer skills and a basic knowledge of community resources.
Pay: $16.39-$21.85/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1463606
