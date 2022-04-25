Back 2 Work job orders: April 25 - 29, 2022

Monday April 25, 2022
Job Title: Driver City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local bus company. Duties: Transport clients to medical appointments. Requirements: Clean CDL with passenger endorsement. Must be able to lift at least 50 lbs. and negotiate the small confines of vehicle while attaching and detaching a wheelchair securement system. Six months to one- year CDL driving experience preferred.
Pay: $18.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1415592
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday April 25, 2022
Job Title: Madison County Job Fair City: Hamilton, NY
Madison County Working Solutions is hosting an in-person Job Fair on Tuesday April 26th from 10 am to 12 pm at the White Eagle Conference Center in Hamilton, NY. Companies will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for positions in fields including Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Administrative, Accounting and more.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. For more info call 315-363-2400
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday April 26, 2022
Job Title: Construction Craft Laborers City Whitesboro, NY
Full time for a laborer’s union. Duties: Perform general construction labor on projects including bridge construction, road work, energy infrastructure, concrete, demolition and more. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and the physical ability to meet the requirements of the job.
Pay: $16.22-$33.15 Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1415798
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday April 26, 2022
Job Title: Accounting Clerk City Herkimer, NY
Full time for local car dealership. Duties: Run accounting software programs to process business transactions like accounts payable and receivable, disbursements, and receipts. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent. An Associate's degree or relevant certification is preferred. Must have proven accounting experience, preferably as an Accounts receivable or Accounts payable clerk.
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1415662
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 27, 2022
Job Title: Assistant Engineer City Yorkville, NY
Full time, for a company specializing in custom lighting. Duties: Design lighting fixtures, create shop drawings, assembly instructions, and wiring diagrams, and over-see proper fabrication of project designs. Requirements: Mechanical/electrical engineering degree and knowledge of Solid Works software.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1403941
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 27, 2022
Job Title: Travelling Housekeeper City Cazenovia, NY
Full time, flexible position. Set your own schedule Monday through Friday evenings. Duties: Mopping, sweeping, vacuuming, and washing floors, cleaning restrooms, and collecting trash and recyclables. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred but not required. Must have some cleaning experience. Physical, drug test and background check required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1415673
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday April 28, 2022
Job Title: Junior Manufacturing/Production Technician City Rome, NY
Full time for manufacturer of roofing and wall systems. Duties: Package and label material for loading and distribution. Requirements: Must have physical stamina, strength, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. This is an entry level position with on-the-job training provided. Experience in a manufacturing setting would be a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Sign on bonus. Benefits. Job Order # DF2848382
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday April 28, 2022
Job Title: General Labor/Sales City Frankfort, NY
Full time and part time positions available with a beverage distributor. Duties: Merchandise store shelving, coolers and displays with products. Requirements: Must be at least 18. Must have a valid drivers' license, proof of insurance and a car or personal transportation to access multiple store locations. Must be able to move cases weighing from 20-45 pounds repeatedly throughout a 10–12-hour work period.
Pay: $17.25/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF2871195
____________________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday April 29, 2022
Job Title: Summer Youth Counselor City Wampsville, NY
Full time, temporary position for a county agency. Duties: Supervise young people working on Summer Youth Program worksites. Requirements: 60 credit hours of college coursework or a high school diploma and two years of work experience. An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered. Must have a valid driver’s license.
Pay: $18.00/hour. Job Order # NY1415636
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday April 29, 2022
Job Title: Marketing City Frankfort, NY
Full time for a camping and outdoor supply distributor. Duties: Work with the custom printing department to prepare orders with customers' logos, create sales flyers, use social media for advertising and conduct digital marketing campaigns using Constant Contact. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent preferred. Must have prior marketing experience.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits Job Order # NY1414842
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662