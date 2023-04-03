Back 2 Work job orders: April 3 - 7, 2023

Monday April 3, 2023
Job Title: Motor Equipment Operator City: Mohawk, NY
Full time, entry- level position with a town highway department. Duties: Operate various equipment and perform a variety of simple tasks related to road maintenance. Requirements: Good knowledge of the operation of trucks, tractors, and other types of equipment. Good physical condition. Valid NY State driver’s license required. CDL B preferred. Willing to train a qualified candidate.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1460933
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday April 3, 2023
Job Title: Veteran Peer Advocate City: Utica, NY
Full time for an organization serving veterans and their families. Duties: Provides peer-to-peer support demonstrating an understanding of the challenges military life, transitions, and post-military life present. Requirements: Must be an honorably discharged Veteran of the United States Military. Must be able to pass a fingerprint clearance, reference and background check, Valid driver’s license required.
Pay: $15.00-$20.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1460834
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday April 4, 2023
Job Title: Recreation Aide City: Utica, NY
Full time for a nursing and rehabilitation center. Duties: Assist in scheduling movies, planning parties, and providing games and activities for residents. Encourage residents to participate. Complete required documentation. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. General work experience preferred but not required; will train.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1461159
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday April 4, 2023
Job Title: Recruitment and Retention Specialist City: Holland Patent, NY
Full time for a telecommunications company. Duties: Network online and offline with potential candidates, guide Managers through the recruitment and onboarding process, and ensure the company attracts the right talent. Requirements: Bachelor's degree preferred; Associate degree required. Must have at least 2 years' work experience as an in-house recruiter; as well as experience with onboarding new employees.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1459735
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 5, 2023
Job Title: Truck Driver City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for camping supply distributor. Duties: Deliver orders to small businesses throughout the Northeast. Requirements: Must have a clean, New York State Class B driver’s license. Must be able to drive out of state. No driving in NYC or Long Island. Occasional weekend availability is required.
Pay: Starts at $17.00/hour, negotiable. Job Order # NY1461096
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 5, 2023
Job Title: Construction Superintendent City: Wampsville, NY
Full time for local construction contractor. Duties: Manage the job sites and supervise employees making sure job priorities are met. Requirements: Must have five years of related experience, a valid NYS driver’s license and reliable transportation. Must be able to read blueprints and lift up to 80lbs.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday April 6, 2023
Job Title: Warehouse Associate City: Utica, NY
Full time and part time positions available with a local electrical contractor. Duties: Perform inventory audits and control within the warehouse, maintain the building and grounds, and clean company vehicles. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent required. General building and grounds experience preferred. Must have a valid NY State driver's license.
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday April 6, 2023
Job Title: Community Services Aide City: Wampsville, NY
Full time for a county agency. Duties: Making home visits and providing support and education in the areas of maternal and child health, nutrition, immunizations, pregnancy and prenatal care, Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in health education or a closely related field or an Associate’s degree and 2 years’ experience in a health or social work setting.
Pay: $25.34/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1461226
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday April 7, 2023
Job Title: Facilities Operations Assistant City: Oriskany, NY
Full time for a state agency. Duties: Perform routine maintenance and repair of buildings, facilities, and surrounding grounds including disposing of trash, mowing lawns, and snow removal. Requirements: Must be physically able to perform the tasks of the position. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. and operate small equipment including lawnmowers, snow blowers, weed eaters, floor buffers, and vacuums.
Pay: $34,152/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1461242
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday April 7, 2023
Job Title: Auto CAD Draftsperson City: Utica, NY
Full time, for a custom metal design and fabrication shop. Duties: Produce shop and miscellaneous specialty drawings. Requirements: AutoCAD and Solid Works experience required. Metal fabrication or mechanical engineering background preferred. Seeking a creative person with an artistic background and design experience.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits. Job Order # NY1461243
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662