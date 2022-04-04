Back 2 Work job orders: April 4 - 8, 2022

Monday April 4, 2022
Job Title: Environmental Service Technician City: New Hartford, NY
Full time. Day and evening shifts available with a local Health Center. Duties: Clean elevators, wash windows, and operate a floor machine. Requirements: Must be able to read, write, and follow directions. Must have the ability to learn the safe and proper operation of floor cleaning and other equipment.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1413053
Job Title: Mohawk Valley Regional Job Fair City Utica, NY
The Department of Labor will be hosting a Mohawk Valley Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday April 6th from 11 am to 2 pm. More than 60 businesses will be participating. Chat with recruiters from local companies and upload your resume for instant interviews. Tomorrow (Tuesday April 5th) is preview day so you can check out all the great opportunities. Get the details at WKTV.com.
Visit https://nysdolvirtual5.easyvirtualfair.com For more info VirtualJobFairs@labor.ny.gov
Tuesday April 5, 2022
Job Title: Nutrition Program Leader City: Herkimer, NY
Full time, with a college cooperative extension program. Duties: Provide leadership, management, and coordination for a Food & Nutrition Program aimed at providing healthy local foods to Herkimer County residents. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and 4 years of related experience. All interested candidates are encouraged to apply.
Pay: $19.00-$21.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1413217
Job Title: Electronics Technician City Oriskany, NY
Full time for a manufacturer of fiber optic equipment. Duties: Help build, repair, calibrate and troubleshoot various devices and pieces of equipment used in the telecommunications industry. Requirements: An Associate’s degree in Electronics or a related field plus 2 years of work experience as an Electronics Technician.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1413233
Wednesday April 6, 2022
Job Title: HVAC Apprentice City Vernon, NY
Full time for a local heating and air conditioning company. Duties: Learn to install residential and commercial HVAC systems. Requirements: Must be reliable and eager to learn. Previous experience with general contracting is preferred. Must have a valid NYS driver’s license and be able to lift 50 to 75 lbs.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1413190
Job Title: Transportation Construction Inspector City Utica, NY
Full time, seasonal positions for a state agency. Duties: Perform construction and materials inspection on highway projects. Requirements: Minimum of 3 months of work experience in highway or bridge construction inspection OR completion of at least 1 year of college course work in civil engineering, construction technology, engineering science or surveying technology.
Pay: $18.57/hour. Job Order # NY1413003
Thursday April 7, 2022
Job Title: Construction Laborer City Stratford, NY
Full time for a local construction contractor. Duties: Assist with residential home improvement projects. Requirements: Must have a basic knowledge of construction, be able to lift 50lbs, and work in all weather conditions. Experience preferred. Willing to consider related experience in framing, plumbing or electrical work. Valid driver's license required.
Pay: $20.00/hour. Job Order # NY1413137
Job Title: Teller City Oneida, NY
Full time for a local credit union. Duties: Wait on members in person or on the telephone, receive checks and cash for deposit, accept loan and credit card payments. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Related customer service experience is a plus but will accept a trainee.
Pay: Starts at $14.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1413008
Friday April 8, 2022
Job Title: Order Fillers City Rome, NY
Full time, first and second shift openings with a new distribution center. Duties: Accurately pick and label merchandise, account for damaged goods and prepare orders for transport to customers. Requirements: High school diploma preferred. Power Equipment certification a plus. Must be willing to work overtime when needed and meet the physical requirements of the position.
Pay: Starts at $17.50-$19.00 based on shift. Benefits Job Order # NY1413426
Job Title: Youth Center Director City Utica, NY
Full time for a not-for-profit community service organization. Duties: Organize and manage a recreation program for youth. Requirements: Associates degree in a related field required. Bachelor's degree preferred. Must have 2 years of experience working with children. Should have basic knowledge of community resources.
Pay: $18.00-$22.00/hour. Job Order # NY1412843
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662