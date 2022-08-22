Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 22 - 26, 2022

Monday August 22, 2022
Job Title: Equipment Technician City: Marcy, NY
Full time, for a chip fabrication plant. Duties: Perform corrective, preventative, and predictive maintenance tasks on semiconductor tools. Requirements: Associates Degree in Electronics Technology or Bachelor’s degree in related field, Ability to read and interpret instructions, schematics, and maintenance manuals and at least three years of equipment maintenance experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order# DF2157239
Job Title: PC Sales Support Trainee City: Utica, NY
Full time for distributor of electronic and electrical components for various industries. Duties: This is an entry-level position where you will start as a warehouse specialist and advance to inside sales and eventually outside sales as you grow with the company. Requirements: High school diploma required. Training will be provided.
Pay: Starts at $17.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1429112
Tuesday August 23, 2022
Job Title: Line Chef City: Little Falls, NY
Full or part time positions available with a local Italian restaurant. Duties: Prepare and cook all menu items. Ensure that all food orders are completed correctly and maintain clean and organized workstations. Requirements: One to two years' experience or training. Experience preparing pizza dough and pasta from scratch would be a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1429228
Job Title: Client Processing Representative City: Oriskany, NY
Full time for a large financial services company. Duties: Provides quality service and support to clients including phone interaction, problem resolution and account transaction processing. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and two to three years of total work experience required. Bachelor’s degree and experience in brokerage processing preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4058380
Wednesday August 24, 2022
Job Title: Office Assistant City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a local food manufacturer. Duties: Support managers in A/P, A/R, Payroll, Human Resources, Purchasing and Banking Departments. Requirements: Associates degree preferred.
Must have three years’ Bookkeeping or office assistant related experience including one year QuickBooks, Microsoft Excel, and ADP External Payroll experience.
Pay: $16.00-$20.00/hour based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1429205
Job Title: Peer Specialist City: Wampsville, NY
Full time for a local health department. Duties: Refer program participants to needed services, including behavioral and physical health care, employment, financial supports, education, and social activities that promote community integration. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and possession of a New York Certified Peer Specialist certification. Valid driver’s license required.
Pay: $19.92/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1429081
Thursday August 25, 2022
Job Title: Local Intermodal Truck Driver City: Rome, NY
Full time for regional trucking company. Duties: Drive in and out of railyards within New York to haul containers. Requirements: Valid Class A CDL License. Tanker endorsement required after hire. HazMat endorsement required after starting. Online training provided. Must live within 50 miles of Syracuse, NY. Minimum three-months of Class A driving experience.
Pay: $1,280-$1,570 weekly. Sign on bonus. Job Order # DF4078826
Job Title: Weave Department Floor Support City: Utica, NY
Full time, night shift, for a woven goods manufacturer. Duties: Operate automated looms, check for quality, and move product to the shipping area. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. Two to three years of proven mechanical experience in a manufacturing environment required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1429237
Friday August 26, 2022
Job Title: Childcare Program Director City: Herkimer, NY
Part time, 20 hours per week for a faith-based after-school childcare program. Duties: Train, schedule, and hire staff and keep staff records. Direct and manage the day-to-day operations of the program. Requirements: Associates degree in Childcare or a related field and two years’ experience.
Pay: $17.50/hour. Job Order # NY1429402
Job Title: Auto Technician City: Chittenango, NY
Full time for a local car dealership. Duties: Diagnose and repair vehicle malfunctions and perform routine maintenance. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and ASE or manufacturing training required. Valid driver's license and a good driving record. High Customer Satisfaction Index is a must.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4068637
