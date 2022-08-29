Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 29 - Sept. 2, 2022

Monday August 29, 2022
Job Title: Travelling Salesclerk City: Rome, NY
Full time for a travelling specialty store. Duties: Company driver will transport you to nursing homes where you will help set up a department store for the day and assist residents and their families with purchases. Requirements: High School diploma required. Retail sales or customer service experience would be helpful. Must enjoy people and like working with the elderly. Reference and security check required.,
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Job Order# NY1429936
Monday August 29, 2022
Job Title: Driver City: Utica, NY
Full time local bus company. Duties: Transport clients who use wheelchairs to medical and other appointments. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a clean CDL with Passenger endorsement. Must pass DOT medical exam and drug test. Six months to one- year CDL driving experience preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1429809
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Job Title: Auto Body Technician City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a local car dealership. Duties: Remove and replace damaged parts with power and hand tools to complete repairs to factory or customer specifications Requirements: One year of auto body repair experience and a valid driver’s license.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1429685
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Job Title: Crop Care Worker City: Oneida, NY
Full time for a state-of-the-art commercial greenhouse. Duties: Ensure that all perishable products are handled, picked, and processed according to company standards. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years of age. Previous work experience in a greenhouse, in agriculture or on a farm would be a plus. Work experience with produce is also a plus.
Pay: $13.20/ hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1429948
Wednesday August 31, 2022
Job Title: Bookkeeper City: New Hartford, NY
Part time, flexible schedule, for a local cleaning company. Duties: Process in-house payroll, payroll taxes, accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger and sales tax. Requirements: Must have a high school diploma and a minimum of two years' experience in an office setting. Working knowledge of QuickBooks is a must.
Pay: $18.00-$19.00/hour, based on experience. Job Order # NY1429986
Wednesday August 31, 2022
Job Title: Lab Technician City: Rome, NY
Full time for a company specializing in high quality powder coating. Duties: Work directly with Lab Managers to create new color formulas as well as maintain cleanliness in the lab. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a valid driver’s license required. Must be able to lift up to 55 lbs. Ability to use a computer is a plus.
Pay: Starts at $15.00/hour, more based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1430007
Thursday September 1, 2022
Job Title: CNC Production Operator City: Canastota, NY
Full time for a local precision manufacturing firm. Duties: Operate CNC lathes and mills, use precision measuring devices for inspection. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent is preferred. Two years of Operating CNC Equipment is also preferred. Previous experience with Mazak Mazatrol software is a plus. Applicants must possess mathematical and mechanical aptitude. Will train suitable candidates.
Pay: $18.00-$30.00/hour, based on experience Job Order # NY1429690
Thursday September 1, 2022
Job Title: Store Team Member City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local pet supply store. Duties: Assist customers, care for animals, stock shelves and operate a cash register. Requirements: Must be at least 16 years old. Position can be physically demanding, requiring heavy lifting of 40-65 lbs., and standing for long periods of time. Must be an animal lover and be willing to learn.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4107421
Friday September 2, 2022
Job Title: Academic Support Center Specialist City: Herkimer, NY
Full time, 10-month position with a local college. Duties: Provide tutorial assistance in English and Writing either as a one-on-one session or in small groups, in-person or online. Requirements: Bachelor's degree with appropriate teaching or tutoring experience required. Master’s degree preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4111001
Friday September 2, 2022
Job Title: Medical Office Assistant City: Hamilton, NY
Full time for a regional healthcare network. Duties: Reception, call handling, patient registration, appointment scheduling, referrals, cash handling and office support. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 1 year of relevant work experience required. Customer Service experience is preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4129335
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662