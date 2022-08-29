 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up into the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 29 - Sept. 2, 2022

Monday August 29, 2022

Job Title: Travelling Salesclerk City: Rome, NY

Full time for a travelling specialty store. Duties: Company driver will transport you to nursing homes where you will help set up a department store for the day and assist residents and their families with purchases. Requirements: High School diploma required. Retail sales or customer service experience would be helpful. Must enjoy people and like working with the elderly. Reference and security check required.,

Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Job Order# NY1429936

____________________________________________________________________________________

Monday August 29, 2022

Job Title: Driver City: Utica, NY

Full time local bus company. Duties: Transport clients who use wheelchairs to medical and other appointments. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a clean CDL with Passenger endorsement. Must pass DOT medical exam and drug test. Six months to one- year CDL driving experience preferred.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1429809

___________________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday August 30, 2022

Job Title: Auto Body Technician City: Frankfort, NY

Full time for a local car dealership. Duties: Remove and replace damaged parts with power and hand tools to complete repairs to factory or customer specifications Requirements: One year of auto body repair experience and a valid driver’s license.

Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1429685

____________________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday August 30, 2022

Job Title: Crop Care Worker City: Oneida, NY

Full time for a state-of-the-art commercial greenhouse. Duties: Ensure that all perishable products are handled, picked, and processed according to company standards. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years of age. Previous work experience in a greenhouse, in agriculture or on a farm would be a plus. Work experience with produce is also a plus.

Pay: $13.20/ hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1429948

____________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday August 31, 2022

Job Title: Bookkeeper City: New Hartford, NY

Part time, flexible schedule, for a local cleaning company. Duties: Process in-house payroll, payroll taxes, accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger and sales tax. Requirements: Must have a high school diploma and a minimum of two years' experience in an office setting. Working knowledge of QuickBooks is a must.

Pay: $18.00-$19.00/hour, based on experience. Job Order # NY1429986

____________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday August 31, 2022

Job Title: Lab Technician City: Rome, NY

Full time for a company specializing in high quality powder coating. Duties: Work directly with Lab Managers to create new color formulas as well as maintain cleanliness in the lab. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a valid driver’s license required. Must be able to lift up to 55 lbs. Ability to use a computer is a plus.

Pay: Starts at $15.00/hour, more based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1430007

____________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday September 1, 2022

Job Title: CNC Production Operator City: Canastota, NY

Full time for a local precision manufacturing firm. Duties: Operate CNC lathes and mills, use precision measuring devices for inspection. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent is preferred. Two years of Operating CNC Equipment is also preferred. Previous experience with Mazak Mazatrol software is a plus. Applicants must possess mathematical and mechanical aptitude. Will train suitable candidates.

Pay: $18.00-$30.00/hour, based on experience Job Order # NY1429690

____________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday September 1, 2022

Job Title: Store Team Member City: Utica, NY

Full time for a local pet supply store. Duties: Assist customers, care for animals, stock shelves and operate a cash register. Requirements: Must be at least 16 years old. Position can be physically demanding, requiring heavy lifting of 40-65 lbs., and standing for long periods of time. Must be an animal lover and be willing to learn.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4107421

____________________________________________________________________________________

Friday September 2, 2022

Job Title: Academic Support Center Specialist City: Herkimer, NY

Full time, 10-month position with a local college. Duties: Provide tutorial assistance in English and Writing either as a one-on-one session or in small groups, in-person or online. Requirements: Bachelor's degree with appropriate teaching or tutoring experience required. Master’s degree preferred.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4111001

____________________________________________________________________________________

Friday September 2, 2022

Job Title: Medical Office Assistant City: Hamilton, NY

Full time for a regional healthcare network. Duties: Reception, call handling, patient registration, appointment scheduling, referrals, cash handling and office support. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 1 year of relevant work experience required. Customer Service experience is preferred.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4129335

____________________________________________________________________________________

For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.

Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662

