Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022

Monday August 8, 2022
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order# NY1427767
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday August 8, 2022
Job Title: Project Manager City: Rome, NY
Full time for a company specializing in heavy civil and engineering construction. Duties: Lead projects from initial award to project close, hiring subcontractors, working with vendors, and managing inventory. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Construction Management and proficiency in Primavera scheduling software and USACE Resident Management System. Knowledge of government contracts preferred.
Pay: $65,000-$100,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1427551
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday August 9, 2022
Job Title: Route Service Representative City: Canastota, NY
Full time, 4-day work week, for a commercial laundry service. Duties: Restock customers with clean linen, garments, and textiles. Requirements: Valid driver license with clean driving record. CDL NOT required. Must be able to pick up and deliver clean and soiled linen, uniforms, and mats- this is a physical job. Route delivery experience a plus. Warehouse, logistics, or transportation background preferred.
Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus commission. Benefits. Job Order # DF3894501
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday August 9, 2022
Job Title: Retail Store Supervisor City: Utica, NY
Full time for a discount department store. Duties: Supervise all store functions and associates while in the role of Manager on Duty. Requirements: At least one year of supervisory experience in an off-price, big box or a specialty environment. Must be able to work a full-time schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. Must be able to move, handle, and lift store merchandise.
Pay: $15.20-$17.20/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF3900309
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday August 10, 2022
Job Title: Senior Civil Engineer City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for the county highway department. Duties: Perform engineering and surveying work in connection with the construction and maintenance of the county highway system. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in civil engineering and five years of professional engineering or professional surveying experience.
Pay: $ 62,971.00/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1427698
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday August 10, 2022
Job Title: Maintenance Technician City: Utica, NY
Full time for a realty company. Duties: Drywall repair, painting, light plumbing, basic electrical, basic carpentry, and HVAC maintenance. This position is also responsible for grounds maintenance and snow removal. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and one year of prior commercial, apartment or home repair maintenance experience. Must have a valid driver’s license.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order # NY1427413
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday August 11, 2022
Job Title: Butcher/Meat Cutter City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a family-owned specialty supermarket. Duties: Wait on customers at the meat counter, cut meat to order and follow store recipes to make sausage and blends like meatball and Mexican mix. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Experience is preferred, but business is willing to train a serious candidate.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order # NY1428133
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday August 11, 2022
Job Title: Energy Resource Aides City: Wampsville, NY
Full time, temporary position through April 2023 for a county agency. Duties: Perform intake and financial eligibility determinations of applicants for a federally sponsored Home Energy Assistance Program. Requirements: Associates degree or two years’ experience evaluating claims for assistance under a similar program or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Pay: $19.00/hour Job Order # NY1428074
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday August 12, 2022
Job Title: Customer Care Reps City: Rome, NY
Full time for pool and spa company opening a new store in Rome. Duties: Positions include retail, warehouse, outdoor construction labor, forklift operator, store manager, truck driver and pool and spa service technicians. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. No experience with pools and spas needed. Company will train. Valid driver’s license and proven customer service skills required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1428088
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday August 12, 2022
Job Title: Public Information Specialist City: Utica, NY
Full time, for a local school district’s communications department. Duties: Provide customized communications and public relations support to public school districts in the area. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree and three years of professional experience in journalism, writing, public administration, marketing, public relations, or public policy or an Associate’s degree and five years’ experience.
Pay: $45,260 -$49,249/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1428113
___________________________________________________________________________________