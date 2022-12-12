Back 2 Work job orders: Dec. 12 - 16, 2022

Monday December 12, 2022
Job Title: Certified Nurse Aide City: Utica, NY
Full time for a staffing agency serving the healthcare sector. Duties: Perform personal care functions, help keep resident rooms clean and supplied, answer resident calls, and take appropriate action. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and have a current and valid NY State Certification for Nursing Assistants.
Pay: $20.50-$22.50/hour Job Order # NY1444575
Job Title: Mini Job Fair City: Utica, NY
Wednesday, December 14th from 11 am to 1 pm, the Department of Labor is hosting an in-person job fair at Utica Working Solutions, 207 Genesee Street, 2nd floor. Representatives will be on hand to talk about current job openings and long-term career opportunities in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, civil service, human services and more.
Pay varies based on position. For more information call 315-793-5344.
Tuesday December 13, 2022
Job Title: Gas and Chemical Management Technician City: Marcy, NY
Full time for a company that provides gasses and chemicals to semiconductor manufacturing customers. Duties: Maintain and operate specialty gas and chemical delivery equipment. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Experience in the semiconductor or chemical/specialty gas field, or a military technical/electronic rating preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5179616
Job Title: Front Desk Agent City: Verona, NY
Full time for a local hotel. Duties: Register and check out guests, process customer payments, respond to guest requests and questions. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must be able to work a flexible schedule. Necessary skills include typing, computer aptitude. Interpersonal skills, reading, writing, and basic math.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5122322
Wednesday December 14, 2022
Job Title: Direct Support Professional City: Canastota, NY
Full time for a human service agency serving people with developmental disabilities. Duties: Assist individuals in participating in daily activities such as shopping, exercising, and pursuing personal interests and hobbies. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent required. Bachelors, Associates, or prior experience preferred. Must have a valid driver's license and be able to use personal car.
Pay: $33,000 per year. Benefits. Job Order # DF5107912
Job Title: CNC Machine Operator City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a family-owned machine shop. Duties: Program, set up and operate CNC mills and lathes. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a minimum of 2 years' experience. MAZAK and/or TRAK knowledge a plus. Possible machine tool specific training will be offered to a qualified candidate.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1444483
Thursday December 15, 2022
Job Title: Teacher Assistant City: Old Forge, NY
Part time, for an early childhood education program. Duties: Assist the Lead Teacher with hands-on activities to meet the needs and interests of the children. Requirements: Must be 18 years or older with a high school diploma or the equivalent. At least 1 years' experience working directly with children under 5 in a formal childcare setting is preferred. Must pass a full background check.
Pay: $13.50 - $14.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order# DF5137489
Job Title: Barn Laborer City: Vernon, NY
Full time for a local livestock auction. Duties: Responsible for movement of livestock during weekly auction sales from unloading trucks on the dock, penning livestock, moving livestock through sale ring, and assisting in loading of livestock after sale. Requirements: Farm background preferred. Must have strong time management and prioritization skills, including ability to meet deadlines.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # DF5169068
Friday December 16, 2022
Job Title: Security Officer City: Rome, NY
Full time and part time opportunities available with a local security company. Duties: Provide unarmed security services for a variety of clients. Requirements: Must be 18 with a high school diploma or the equivalent and valid Security Guard License. Minimum 1 year of experience in security required. Law enforcement or military experience preferred.
Pay: $18.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF5147994
Job Title: Bridge Repair Assistant Trainee City: Oneida, NY
Full time for a state agency. Duties: Perform bridge repair and maintenance. Requirements: Valid driver’s license and one year of related experience. Candidates must be able to report within a maximum of one hour of call up.
Pay: $35,057 to $41603/year. Benefits. Job Order # DF5156783
