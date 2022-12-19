Back 2 Work job orders: Dec. 19 - 23, 2022

Monday December 19, 2022
Job Title: Donor Center Phlebotomist City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a non-profit humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance and disaster relief. Duties: Collect lifesaving blood donations from volunteer donors. Assist with transporting equipment and setting up at the collection sites. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and a valid driver’s license. All training provided. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.
Pay: $19.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF5207220
Monday December 19, 2022
Job Title: Warehouse Manager City: Utica, NY
Full time for a wholesale food distributor. Duties: Receive orders into stock. pick orders for shipment, route trucks, and keep inventory. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of management or other related experience preferred. Will train a candidate with the right background. Must have a valid NY State Driver's License.
$46,800-$49,920/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1444714
Tuesday December 20, 2022
Job Title: Accounting Associate City: Utica, NY
Full time for an established research-oriented engineering firm. Duties: Compute, classify and record financial transactions to ensure the financial records of the company are accurate. Requirements: Bachelor of Science in a business or financial field or related years of experience. Work experience in Excel and some accounting software required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5192067
Tuesday December 20, 2022
Job Title: Technology Support Specialist City: Oneida, NY
Full time for an insurance and risk management organization. Duties: Install, maintain, and repair computer hardware and software systems. Requirements: Associates Degree in MIS or a business field with computer related courses or the equivalent. Minimum of two (2) years related experience required. Preference will be given to candidates with previous network and help desk experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5189638
Wednesday December 21, 2022
Job Title: Store Associate City: Ilion, NY
Full time for local grocery store. Duties: Merchandising and stocking product, cashiering, and cleaning. Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent preferred. Prior work experience in a retail environment preferred. Must be able to place product, weighing up to 45 pounds, on shelving at various heights.
Pay: $18.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF5107912
Wednesday December 21, 2022
Job Title: Manufacturing Production Operator City: Canastota, NY
Full time positions with a precision machine shop. Openings on both first and second shift. Duties: Program, set up and operate CNC mills and lathes. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 2 years of CNC experience preferred. Previous experience with Mazak Mazatrol software is preferred. Willing to train the right candidates.
Pay: $18.00-$30.00/hour based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1444806
Thursday December 22, 2022
Job Title: Office/Administrative Assistant City: Sherrill, NY
Full time for a local distribution company. Duties: Data entry, customer service, communication via email and telephone. Requirements: Experience with Microsoft Office is very helpful. Company is willing to hire a trainee and offer full training. Company is very flexible regarding work hours.
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Benefits. Job Order# NY1444894
Thursday December 22, 2022
Job Title: Wellness Coordinator City: Utica, NY
Full time for program serving the local senior community. Duties: Coordinate programs designed to optimize health and quality of life for people 50+. by providing resources to empower people to remain healthy and active. Requirements: Associates degree and one year of experience working with community-based programs.
Pay: $36,000/year. Benefits Job Order # NY1444859
Friday December 23, 2022
Job Title: Truck Driver City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a company that distributes camping equipment and other products to retailers in the vacation industry. Duties: Deliver products to resort locations throughout the Northeast. No driving in New York City or Long Island. Requirements: Must have clean, NYS, Class B license and must be able to drive out of state.
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1444812
Friday December 23, 2022
Job Title: Painter City: Rome, NY
Full time for company that manufactures industrial machinery. Duties: Preparation and painting of machinery, keeping customer quality and delivery a number one priority. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Knowledge of all painting procedures, operation of equipment, and maintenance of painting equipment required. Must have prior verifiable experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5228663
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662