Back 2 Work job orders: Dec. 19 - 23, 2022

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the afternoon commute today. Brief
snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are occurring this
afternoon which will lead to snow covered roads and reduced
visibility of a quarter mile or less.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow band will continue
until late this afternoon and evening before shifting south.
Localized amounts up to 7 inches is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 301 PM EST, an area of heavy lake effect snow was located near
Delta Lake, or near Rome and is nearly stationary. This is a
correction to previous issued statement.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills,
Yorkville, Camden and New Hartford.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 near 32.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor
local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further
statements.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

Back 2 Work job orders: Dec. 19 - 23, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Back 2 Work graphic

Monday December 19, 2022

Job Title: Donor Center Phlebotomist City: New Hartford, NY 

Full time for a non-profit humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance and disaster relief. Duties: Collect lifesaving blood donations from volunteer donors. Assist with transporting equipment and setting up at the collection sites. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and a valid driver’s license. All training provided. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Pay: $19.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF5207220

____________________________________________________________________________________

Monday December 19, 2022

Job Title: Warehouse Manager City: Utica, NY

Full time for a wholesale food distributor. Duties: Receive orders into stock. pick orders for shipment, route trucks, and keep inventory. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of management or other related experience preferred. Will train a candidate with the right background. Must have a valid NY State Driver's License.

$46,800-$49,920/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1444714

___________________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday December 20, 2022

Job Title: Accounting Associate City: Utica, NY

Full time for an established research-oriented engineering firm. Duties: Compute, classify and record financial transactions to ensure the financial records of the company are accurate. Requirements: Bachelor of Science in a business or financial field or related years of experience. Work experience in Excel and some accounting software required.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5192067

____________________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday December 20, 2022

Job Title: Technology Support Specialist City: Oneida, NY

Full time for an insurance and risk management organization. Duties: Install, maintain, and repair computer hardware and software systems. Requirements: Associates Degree in MIS or a business field with computer related courses or the equivalent. Minimum of two (2) years related experience required. Preference will be given to candidates with previous network and help desk experience.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5189638

____________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday December 21, 2022

Job Title: Store Associate City: Ilion, NY

Full time for local grocery store. Duties: Merchandising and stocking product, cashiering, and cleaning. Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent preferred. Prior work experience in a retail environment preferred. Must be able to place product, weighing up to 45 pounds, on shelving at various heights.

Pay: $18.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF5107912

____________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday December 21, 2022

Job Title: Manufacturing Production Operator City: Canastota, NY

Full time positions with a precision machine shop. Openings on both first and second shift. Duties: Program, set up and operate CNC mills and lathes. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 2 years of CNC experience preferred. Previous experience with Mazak Mazatrol software is preferred. Willing to train the right candidates.

Pay: $18.00-$30.00/hour based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1444806

__________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday December 22, 2022

Job Title: Office/Administrative Assistant City: Sherrill, NY

Full time for a local distribution company. Duties: Data entry, customer service, communication via email and telephone. Requirements: Experience with Microsoft Office is very helpful. Company is willing to hire a trainee and offer full training. Company is very flexible regarding work hours.

Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Benefits. Job Order# NY1444894

____________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday December 22, 2022

Job Title: Wellness Coordinator City: Utica, NY

Full time for program serving the local senior community. Duties: Coordinate programs designed to optimize health and quality of life for people 50+. by providing resources to empower people to remain healthy and active. Requirements: Associates degree and one year of experience working with community-based programs.

Pay: $36,000/year. Benefits Job Order # NY1444859

____________________________________________________________________________________

Friday December 23, 2022

Job Title: Truck Driver City: Frankfort, NY

Full time for a company that distributes camping equipment and other products to retailers in the vacation industry. Duties: Deliver products to resort locations throughout the Northeast. No driving in New York City or Long Island. Requirements: Must have clean, NYS, Class B license and must be able to drive out of state.

Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1444812

____________________________________________________________________________________

Friday December 23, 2022

Job Title: Painter City: Rome, NY

Full time for company that manufactures industrial machinery. Duties: Preparation and painting of machinery, keeping customer quality and delivery a number one priority. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Knowledge of all painting procedures, operation of equipment, and maintenance of painting equipment required. Must have prior verifiable experience.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5228663

____________________________________________________________________________________

For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.

Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662

