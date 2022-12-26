Back 2 Work job orders: Dec. 26 - 30, 2022

Monday December 26, 2022
Job Title: Highway Maintenance Worker Trainee 1 City: Utica, NY
Full time for the State Department of Transportation. Duties: Participate in training to operate heavy equipment. Perform regular maintenance crew work. including flagging, picking up litter and doing other heavy physical labor activities. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license. Must attain a CDL permit within three (3) months of appointment.
Pay: $45,473/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1445378
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday December 26, 2022
Job Title: Sales and Service Representative City: Utica, NY
Full time for a regional travel club. Duties: Sell and promote diverse membership benefits. Assist with theme park tickets, car rentals, and accommodations. Provide publications, and book special packages, city tours and travel promotions. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of customer service experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Sign on bonus. Benefits. Job Order # DF5279782
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday December 27, 2022
Job Title: Associate Machine Operator City: Utica, NY
Full time for a company that manufactures medical devices. Duties: Perform set-ups of mechanical equipment such as Autoline machines, extruders, die cutters, electrode assemblers, rotary dies, and tabling machines to fabricate parts. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and over 12 months experience in a production environment preferred. Ability to stand for up to 8 hours and lift up to 30 pounds required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5277090
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday December 27, 2022
Job Title: HVAC Technician City: Cazenovia, NY
Full time for a company that provides home services including plumbing, heating, electrical and septic. Duties: Install, maintain, and repair furnaces, boilers, roof top units, and more. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and a clean CDL A license. Must possess your own service hand tools, company supplies specialty tools. Proper thermostat and low voltage wiring knowledge is required.
Pay: $20.00-$25.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1445444
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday December 28, 2022
Job Title: Home Health Aide City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for an assisted living community. Duties: Administer personal care, assist with daily activities, and help maintain a safe and clean environment. Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent required. Good time management skills and a professional appearance are a must.
Pay: $13.20/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1445247
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday December 28, 2022
Job Title: Executive Secretary/Administrative Assistant City: Marcy, NY
Full time position for a mental health facility. Duties: Enter time and attendance data, and print time sheets. Collect and organize department data. Update and print resident menus and office staff schedules. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent and 1-2 years of related experience. Must be proficient with Microsoft products and knowledgeable of computer desktop operation.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5276596
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday December 29, 2022
Job Title: Computer Technician II City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human service agency. Duties: Support, deploy, maintain, repair and upgrade in-house computer systems, including laptops, desktops, VOIP phones, cell phones, audio/video equipment, printers, and peripherals. Requirements: Associates degree in the field of Computer Science or a related field OR at least one years' experience in a technical support or customer service role.
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Benefits. Job Order# DF5254182
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday December 29, 2022
Job Title: Driver City: Chittenango, NY
Full time for a long- term care community. Duties: Transport residents to and from Doctor's appointments and facility activities and events. Requirements: Clean, valid New York State Driver’s license and flexible availability are a MUST. Need to be dependable, responsible and a team player with problem-solving skills. Must have professional references.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF5285750
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday December 30, 2022
Job Title: Project Engineer City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a company that processes metal alloys. Duties: Assist with development of concepts for process optimization and process automation. Requirements: Bachelor's degree preferred, Associates degree with appropriate experience may be considered. Two years of Industry experience preferred.
Experience in Elan manufacturing, 5s, and Project Management a plus.
Pay: Negotiable based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1445618
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday December 30, 2022
Job Title: Weekend Hero- Direct Support Professional City: Rome, NY
Full time for a human service agency. Work Saturday and Sunday and have the rest of the week off. Duties: Work with the people in the homes to help them be as independent as possible. This position requires you to sleep overnight in a residential home, in a private room in the house. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must have a valid NYS Driver's License.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5285742
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662