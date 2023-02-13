Back 2 Work job orders: Feb. 13 - 17, 2023

**Job Title: In-Person Job Fair City: Utica, NY
In-Person Job fair event to be held Wednesday, February 15th from 11-1, at the State Office Building, Working Solutions, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY. A number of employers with job opportunities will be present to discuss opportunities, and specifics on jobs available.
Pay: TBD Job Order # WKTV for Details
Job Title: Employment Trainer & Rec. Planner City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a local Human Service Agency. Duties: Develop, implement, train on, and maintain processes for individuals to utilize at various sites throughout the agency. Maintain accurate documentation for scheduling, billing, and performance. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services, Business, or related course of study and 1 year of related experience, OR Associates in above fields and 2 years of experience working with individuals with disabilities is preferred.
Pay: TBD Job Order # DF5558702
Job Title: Registered Nurse City: Wampsville, NY
Full time for a County Public Safety Building. Responsible for assessing health needs and providing skilled nursing services, in accordance with physician orders. Requirements: A current New York State licensure and registration as a Registered Professional Nurse and maintenance of said license and registration for the duration of appointment; and a valid NYS Drivers License at the time of appointment.
Pay: $$32.92 to $35.81, plus shift differential if applicable Job Order # NY1452573
Job Title: Stone Crushing Plant Operator City: Canastota, NY
Full time employment opportunity for a local quarry. Responsible for safe and professional operation and monitoring of the stone plant, working in a safe and professional manner; Perform routine maintenance on the plant including greasing and adjusting machinery. Requirements: High school graduate or equivalent, experience with Quarry operations a plus.
Pay: Based on Experience Job Order # DF5573226
Job Title: Medical Office Staff City: Rome, NY
Full time for a busy physician’s office. Duties: Work with minimal supervision while offering exceptional patient customer service, accurate data entry, and create a stellar patient experience with each interaction in person and over the phone. Requirements: Medent experience preferred, 1 year or more of office experience is a plus; High School diploma or equivalent is necessary, Medical terminology experience is a must.
Pay: TBD Job Order # NY1452633
Job Title: Front Desk Receptionist City: Whitesboro, NY
Busy Dentist office seeking Front Desk Receptionist. Duties include but not limited to answering phones, screening patients, scheduling appointments, collecting money, walking out treatment in the computer, balancing day sheet, pulling and filing charts. Requirements: Previous experience or related reception/office experience is preferred
Pay: $ 15 to $18 per hour Job Order # NY1452615
Job Title: Patient Care Technician City: Little Falls, NY
Full time, Patient Care Tech in Little Falls. Duties: Obtain and record vital signs, obtain and label specimens, Perform EKG's, Performs telemetry, Phlebotomy. Requirements: Previous patient experience preferred. Phlebotomy and EKG experience preferred or complete training within 6 months of hire; Certified Nursing Assistant Certification, preferred, Licensed Practical Nurse Certification, preferred.
Current BLS certification preferred, or obtainable within 90 days of hire.
Pay: Dependent upon experience Job Order # DF5559940
Job Title: Mentor City: Utica, NY
Works directly with individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) providing habilitative (skill building) and behavioral support. Duties: Provide services within the person's home and in their community in order to promote independence, inclusion and quality of life. Requirements: High School Diploma or GED preferred; Associates Degree in field of psychology or related field preferred. Must have understanding of the characteristics of persons with autism and behavior management. At least 1-year working with people with autism and behavior management is preferred.
Pay: TBD Job Order # NY1452951
Job Title: Technical Media Producer City: Utica, NY
Duties: Run Master control with Harris Automation. Direct live newscasts with Ross Overdrive system. Requirements: Familiarity and use of Photoshop and other editing software; ability to operate production cameras and equipment
Pay: Dependent upon experience Job Order # NY1452950
Job Title: Advisor Assistant City: Utica, NY
Local firm seeking an Advisor Assistant. Duties: New client onboarding, customer service, meeting and report preparation, contact management system maintenance, data entry, filing, and answering phones.
Good technology skills and experience with Microsoft Office Suite required.
Requirements: 2 year degree; 4 year degree preferable OR 3 years office experience. Transportation is a must. Background check and fingerprinting done upon hire.
Pay: $39,000 to $43,000 per year Job Order # NY1452838
Job Title: Service Technician City: Holland Patent, NY
Ability to install and perform troubleshooting on all products including but not limited to Avaya IP Office, Nortel Norstar, BCM, voicemail, call-center, reporting, and various 3rd party applications. Ability to perform troubleshooting on all services, including dial-tone, internet, private networks Requirements: High school degree required, Experience with PC required and ability to work independently. A valid driver's license and transportation . *Some data related background and ability to setup and troubleshoot networking issues related to VOIP issues.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1453082
