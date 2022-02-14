Back 2 Work job orders: Feb. 14 - 18, 2022

Monday February 14, 2022
Job Title: Water Maintenance Worker City Utica, NY
Full time for a local water utility. Duties: Repair, maintain and replace water mains and other water system components. Requirements: Strong mechanical aptitude and prior construction experience preferred. CDL license also preferred. Experience operating power tools and heavy equipment such as backhoes, excavators, and dump trucks a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1403944
_____________________________________________________________________
Monday February 14, 2022
Job Title: Assistant Engineer City Yorkville, NY
Full time for a lighting manufacturer. Duties: Design lighting fixtures. Create shop drawings, assembly instructions, wiring diagrams, cut files, 2d and 3d renderings. Requirements: Mechanical or electrical engineering degree required. Must be proficient in CAD software: SolidWorks. Fabrication and welding experience a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1403941
_____________________________________________________________________
Tuesday February 15, 2022
Job Title: Facilities Technician City New Hartford, NY
Full time for an insurance company. Duties: Perform preventative maintenance and repair services on HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems. Requirements: High school diploma with a 2-year degree in Building Operations, or trade related field experience. Must have proven experience in commercial building maintenance and snow plowing.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1403876
_____________________________________________________________________
Tuesday February 15, 2022
Job Title: Delivery Driver City Frankfort, NY
Full time for a local home appliance dealer. Duties: Operate a company vehicle to deliver and install new appliances and haul away old appliances. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent and a clean, valid New York State driver's license required. Must be courteous and well mannered.
Pay: $16.00/hour. Job Order # NY1403737
_____________________________________________________________________
Wednesday February 16, 2022
Job Title: Office and Marketing Manager City Oneida, NY
Full time position with a company that specializes in retro interior design. Duties: Manage the office for a web-based business including sales, marketing, and taking phone and email orders. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and digital marketing experience. Must be familiar with social media updates, content creation, HTML, and search engine optimization.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1403835
_____________________________________________________________________
Wednesday February 16, 2022
Job Title: Automotive Technician City Utica, NY
Full time entry-level positions with an auto repair shop. Duties: Complete oil changes, fix brakes, rotate tires, and perform light mechanical repairs. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. At least one year of auto tech experience preferred.
Pay: $18.00-$20.00/hour. Job Order # NY1403827
_____________________________________________________________________
Thursday February 17, 2022
Job Title: Line Attendant City New Hartford, NY
Full time for a carwash that will be opening in March. Duties: Guide and prepare vehicles entering the wash tunnel, assist customers and detail vehicles. Requirements: Customer service experience and the physical ability to perform all required job tasks.
Pay: Starts at $15.00/hour. Job Order # NY1404228
_____________________________________________________________________
Thursday February 17, 2022
Job Title: General Laborer City Mohawk, NY
Full time for a local manufacturer. Duties: Perform de-burring to punched and laser cut sheet metal parts. Clean and hang completed parts for powder coating. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Production or manufacturing experience preferred.
Pay: Starts at $15.00-$16.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1403821
___________________________________________________________________
Friday February 18, 2022
Job Title: Certified Nurse Aide City Morrisville, NY
Full time for a healthcare facility serving seniors. Duties: Participate in Apprenticeship style program that allows Certified Nurse Aide candidates to complete a 2 -day skills program and on the job mentorship rather than a 4-week course. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent, an interest in the healthcare field and the physical ability to perform required tasks.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1403429
_____________________________________________________________________
Friday February 18, 2022
Job Title: Civil Clerk City Herkimer, NY
Full time for a law enforcement agency. Duties: Prepare and distribute a variety of legal documents such as summons, subpoenas, family court orders, civil documents and pistol permits .Requirements: High School Diploma or the equivalent and two years of experience in a law office or legal setting.
Pay: $32,578/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1403353
_______________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662