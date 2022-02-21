Back 2 Work job orders: Feb. 21 - 25, 2022

Monday February 21, 2022
Job Title: Director of Operations City Utica, NY
Full time for a construction contractor. Duties: Oversee and direct construction projects from conception to completion. Requirements: Bachelors degree in Construction Management or a related field preferred. Minimum of 6 years of experience in construction and 3 years of supervisory experience required.
Pay: $160,000-$190,000/year Job Order # NY1404770
_______________________________________________________________
Monday February 21, 2022
Job Title: Finisher City Chittenango, NY
Full time, day shift for manufacturer of premium investment castings. Duties: Perform visual inspection and removal of visual defects on rough casting parts. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. This is an entry-level position, but prior manufacturing experience would be a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1403941
_______________________________________________________________
Tuesday February 22, 2022
Job Title: Manufacturing Engineer City Utica, NY
Full time for a boiler and air conditioning manufacturer. Duties: Develop manufacturing work instructions for each workstation on an assembly line. Requirements: Bachelors degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology or Mechanical Engineering Technology and five to seven years as a successful Manufacturing Engineer.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1405939
_______________________________________________________________
Tuesday February 22, 2022
Job Title: Production Associates City Vernon, NY
Full time for dairy products manufacturer. Now hiring Warehouse Operators, Production Operators, Maintenance Mechanics and more. There will be a one day hiring event on Friday February 25th from 1-4 pm at their facility at 19 Ward Street Vernon. Stop by for an on-the-spot interview.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF1862467
_______________________________________________________________
Wednesday February 23, 2022
Job Title: Department of Labor Virtual Career Fair City Marcy, NY
The Department of Labor is hosting a Mohawk Valley Regional Virtual Career Fair on Thursday from 11am to 2 pm. Businesses in the fields of Finance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Hospitality, Construction, Human Services, and more will be conducting on the spot interviews. It’s a great opportunity for career exploration as well as career advancement! Don’t miss it!
Registration link: https://nysdolvirtual5.easyvirtualfair.com Information: VirtualJobFairs@labor.ny.gov
_______________________________________________________________
Wednesday February 23, 2022
Job Title: Health Manager City Utica, NY
Full time for a local Head Start program. Duties: Review and maintain children’s health records. Answer questions from staff and parents regarding health-related issues. Requirements: Associates or Bachelors’ degree in a Health and Human Services related field and experience in public health, nursing, health education, maternal and child health or health administration required. RN or LPN preferred
Pay: $19.45-$25.95/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1407092
_______________________________________________________________
Thursday February 24, 2022
Job Title: Cleaner City New Hartford, NY
Part time for local janitorial service. Daytime and early evening hours available. Duties: Clean commercial and residential properties. Requirements: Driver's license and own reliable transportation to work sites required. Must be dependable, professional, and detail oriented.
Pay: $15.00-$16.50/hour. Job Order # NY1404663
_______________________________________________________________
Thursday February 24, 2022
Job Title: Electrician City New Hartford, NY
Full time for company specializing in energy efficiency. Duties: Install Electric Vehicle charging systems and LED light fixtures for commercial applications. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent, and two to five years of field Electrical experience. Must have a valid driver’s license and working vehicle.
Pay: $22.00-$30.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1407099
_______________________________________________________________
Friday February 25, 2022
Job Title: Dishwasher/Delivery Driver City Marcy, NY
Full time for a local pizzeria. Duties: Bussing tables, washing dishes, and resetting dining areas. You will also be a delivery driver taking food items to patrons. Requirements: Valid New York State driver’s license. Food service experience would be a plus.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order # NY1404911
_______________________________________________________________
Friday February 25, 2022
Job Title: Family Services Specialist City Herkimer, NY
Full time for a county agency. Duties: Make home visits and explain Early Intervention Programs and advocacy services to parents of infants and toddlers with special needs. Requirements: Bachelors degree in Health, Education, Human Services, or a related field or an Associates degree and two years of Service Coordination experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1401202
_______________________________________________________________