Back 2 Work job orders: Feb. 27 - March 3, 2023

Monday February 27, 2023
Job Title: Finisher 1st Shift City: Chittenango, NY
We are currently looking for an experienced individual for our **Metal End** department working Monday - Friday. Duties: Perform duties related to the visual inspection and/or removal of visual defects on rough/final casting parts. Requirements: Education: High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED)
Pay: TBD Job Order # DF5717661
Monday February 27, 2023
Job Title: Consumer Direct Sales Specialist City: Cazenovia, NY
Full time for a Communications Company. Duties: As a Consumer Direct Sales Specialist, you will drive a company provided vehicle within service territory and sell products and services to customers. Requirements: Excellent customer service and organizational skills.+ Good driving history.+ Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to connect with others.
Pay: $70,000-$100,000/yr Job Order #DF5727965
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday February 28, 2023
Job Title: Security Guard City: Marcy, NY
Full time/Temporary position. Duties: Control all points of vehicle and personnel access to prevent unauthorized entry, through personal interaction or through video monitors or remote gate operation. Requirements: High School graduate with two years experience in related field and possess a valid New York State Driver license. Must be able to obtain and maintain Security Guard License with the State of New York Licensing Department.
Pay: To be discussed Job Order # DF5730271
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday February 28, 2023
Job Title: HR Assistant City: Mohawk, NY
Full time employment opportunity for Painters & Preppers in an airplane refurbishment paint shop. Responsibilities: Candidates will be prepping aircraft for paint. Aircraft included Boeing 737's & Airbus A321's. Requirements: Painting, Industrial, Paint prep, Industrial painting, Spray gun, Sanding, Paint booth, Blasting, Industrial paint, Aircraft, Aircraft painting, Aviation, autobody, Blast, Finisher, Hand tool, Auto body
Pay: $20-$35/Hour, depending on experience Job Order # DF5727524
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 1, 2023
Job Title: Accountant City: Utica, NY
Landscaping company seeking a responsible and dependable individual to work as a Fence Installer full-time, Duties: Installing vinyl, wood, chain link, and aluminum fencing. Must be able to complete all aspects of the project from estimates to installation. Requirements: Must have at least 3 years of experience installing fencing professionally. Must have a valid NYS driver license and transportation.
Pay: $18-$22, depending on experience Job Order # NY1453984
__________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 1, 2023
Job Title: Cook I City: Morrisville, NY
Entry level culinary position in the Dining Services Unit. Duties: Prepares, cooks, portions, arranges and garnishes food items for serving. Requirements: High School graduate or equivalent; experienced in all types of cooking methods, supervision, and food service operations.
Pay: $ 15 to $18 per hour Job Order # NY1453657
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 2, 2023
Job Title: Commercial Truck Tire Changer City: Rome, NY
Duties: Remove tires from trucks, replace on wheel and put back on vehicle. Repair tires and perform other duties as assigned. Requirements: 2 years of experience required.
Pay: TBD Job Order # NY1453926
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 2, 2023
Job Title: Stone Fabricator & Installer City: Utica, NY
Locally owned & operated countertop & cabinet seeking Stone Fabricator and Installer. Duties: Perform cabinet crafting & countertop fabricating. Knowledge & experience in cabinet and countertop sales and service Requirements: Construction experience-1 year (preferred), Fabrication: 2years (preferred).
Pay: $15-$30/hour Job Order # NY1454015
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday March 3, 2023
Job Title: Scalehouse Operator City: Canastota, NY
Leading supplier of paving materials and construction services in New York State recruiting for a Scalehouse Operator. Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent, basic computer skills; Experience with Microsoft Office, including Word and Excel preferred- A valid driver's license with reliable transportation.
Pay: TBD Job Order # DF5700128
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday March 3, 2023
Job Title: Field Service Technician City: Marcy, NY
This person will be responsible for the installation and servicing of fuel cells at a specific location. This person will also be responsible for reporting breakdown events, parts ordering and maintenance of fuel cells at a specific location. Requirements: Minimum high school diploma or equivalent with technical electrical coursework Three (3) or more years of direct experience in mechanical and electrical troubleshooting.
Pay: $22.12 - $31.68/Hour Job Order # DF5700842
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662