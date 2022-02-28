Back 2 Work job orders: Feb. 28 - March 4, 2022

Monday February 28, 2022
Job Title: Warehouse Associates City Marcy, NY
Full time for a large distribution center. Duties: Lift and move heavy cases in a warehouse. The flow of freight is very fast-paced, and productivity expectations are high. Requirements: Physical ability to perform all work tasks and to meet production expectations.
Pay: Up to $25.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1408510
Job Title: Tow Truck Driver City Remsen, NY
Full time, for a local auto repair shop. Duties: Assist disabled motorists with services such as changing tires, refueling or transporting them to the garage. Requirements: CDL B or CDL A driver’s license and some commercial driving or trucking experience. Background or experience in roadside assistance is a plus. Must have basic mechanical skills. Willing to train the right candidate.
Pay: Pay based on experience. Job Order # NY1408361
Job Title: Madison County Job Fair City Oneida, NY
The Madison County Working Solutions Career Center will be holding an in-person Job Fair on Wednesday March 2nd from 10 am to 12 pm at the Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main Street, Oneida, NY. You’ll be able to meet with potential employers who will be conducting on-the-spot interviews. For more information call the Madison County Career Center at 315-363-2400.
Pay: Based on position and experience. For information call 315-363-2400.
Job Title: CNC Mill or Lathe Programmer City Frankfort, NY
Full time for a precision parts manufacturer. Duties: Program, set up, and operate CNC Mills or Lathes. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 2 years of experience. MAZAK and/or TRAK knowledge is a plus. Possible machine tool specific training will be offered to a qualified candidate.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Relocation Assistance Job Order # NY1408345
Job Title: Production Associate City Rome, NY
Full time for an industrial metals manufacturer. Duties: Perform a variety of tasks including material handling, crane operations, forklift operating, machine setup, and quality control to assist with daily operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. On the job training is provided so manufacturing experience is not required.
Pay: $17.00-$19.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1408567
Job Title: Chef/Café Manager City Ilion, NY
Full time for a new café operated by a human service agency. Duties: Train and supervise people supported by the agency. Manage daily tasks. Open and close the Café. Work with agency departments to staff the Cafe appropriately. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of experience. Must be familiar with all kitchen operations.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF2236834
Job Title: Dealership Controller City Chittenango, NY
Full time for a car dealership. Duties: Maintain all accounting records in an orderly, current, and accurate condition. Maintain internal controls to ensure compliance with company policies. Requirements: An Accounting degree and 5 years' experience managing the accounting function and leading the accounting staff of a car dealership.
Pay: Based on education and experience. Job Order # DF2249941
Job Title: Volunteer Coordinator City Verona Beach, NY
Full time for an agency serving seniors. Duties: Recruit and place volunteers in long term and one- time projects, track volunteer data, perform community outreach and assist with various programs. Requirements: Associates Degree preferred. Must have experience working with volunteers. Computer skills including database management required. Must have a valid driver’s license and working vehicle.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1408606
Job Title: Housing Facilitator City Canastota, NY
Full time for a human service agency. Duties: Help clients search for affordable housing and assist them with moving in. Requirements: High school diploma plus five years' experience in human services or an Associates’ degree or Bachelors’ degree with 2-3 years' experience. Must have computer skills and a valid driver’s license. Experience with a Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) preferred.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits Job Order # NY1408565
Job Title: Asbestos Project Monitor City Utica, NY
Full time for an architectural technical support firm. Duties: Monitor asbestos abatement projects and conduct air sampling and other tests. Requirements: Candidates with NY DOL certifications and experience monitoring abatement projects in New York State are strongly encouraged to apply. Training and certifications will be provided for career-oriented candidates. NYS driver’s license required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF2187682
