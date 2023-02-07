Back 2 Work job orders: Feb. 6 - 10, 2023

Monday February 6, 2023
Job Title: Executive Director City: Canastota, NY
Full time for a local Children’s Daycare Center. Duties: Responsible for implementing program goals and objectives, and maintaining a positive and professional attitude towards parent/guardians, staff, children and community. Requirements: Bachelor's degree, including or in addition to 12 credits in Early Childhood, Child Development or a related field; one year of full-time teaching experience in a child care center, family or group family daycare home or other early childhood program; and one year of experience supervising staff in a child care program or a related field of work
Pay: $45,000-60,000/yr. Benefits TBD. Job Order # NY1452177
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday February 6, 2023
Job Title: Crew Laborer City: Utica, NY
Full time for a facility that installs energy savings materials, using basic conversion measures. Basic knowledge of energy conservation measures, industry standards, etc. Requirements: Work as a member of a team and independently. Must be able to follow safe work practices, identify potential work-site problems, and report to supervisor. Must have basic math and computer literacy skills.
Pay: $17.50/hour. Job Order # NY1450886
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday February 7, 2023
Job Title: Human Resources Manager City: New Hartford, NY
Full time employment opportunity, responsible with managing the relationship between the Company and Union as well as ensuring consistent administration of the collective bargaining agreement. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in HR, Labor Relations or Business 3+ years of HR Management experience, preferred in a manufacturing environment
Pay: Based on Experience Job Order # DF5530540
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday February 7, 2023
Job Title: Veterinary Technician City: Rome, NY
Full time for an animal care facility. Duties: Venipuncture, catheter placement, radiology, anesthesia monitoring, physical examinations and patient assessment, surgical preparation and assisting, dentistry, laboratory work, pharmacy, patient recovery Requirements: Must be friendly, motivated, and hard-working.
Pay: $19 to $24/Hour Job Order # DF5464694
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday February 8, 2023
Job Title: Food Services Director City: Eagle Bay, NY
Food Services Director for Day camp. Duties: Organize, plan and serve meals to campers during stay.Order food supplies, cook and serve to campers. Requirements: Must be at least 21 years old, wigh relevant experience within a similar position; 2 years of supervisory experience, and working knowledge of health code policies.
Pay: $1800/week Job Order # DF5552477
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday February 8, 2023
Job Title: Materials Handler-Parts Room City: Marcy, NY
Full time, Materials Handler for company located in Marcy. Duties: Provide exceptional Customer Service to our internal customers by responding to calls with courtesy and urgency- Safely store and deliver ordered items and supplies. Requirements: Prior Material Handling or Warehouse experience- Experience using MS Office applications (primarily Outlook, Excel and Word)- Prior experience working in a 24x7 Manufacturing environment.
Pay: Dependent upon experience Job Order # DF5547834
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday February 9, 2023
Job Title: Janitor City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a local Nursing facility. Duties: perform the day-to-day activities of the Housekeeping Department in accordance with current federal, state, and local standards, guidelines and regulations governing our facility. Requirements: Previous experience a plus.
Pay: $19.41-$21.35/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF5550902
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday February 9, 2023
Job Title: Turf Service Mechanic City: Chittenango, NY
Full time Turf Service Mechanic for Equipment sales and service company. Duties: Performs basic and complex equipment repairs as directed by the Branch Service Manager. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent.
Pay: $45,000.00 - $65,000.00 Salary/year, benefits Job Order # DF5552615
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday February 10, 2023
Job Title: Electronics Technician Apprentice City: Cazenovia, NY
Full-time role position that supports the production and technical support functions of our business with exposure to the overall operations of the company. Requirements: High School graduate/GED
Pay: Based on experience Job Order # NY1452253
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday February 10, 2023
Job Title: System and Network Administrator Specialist City: Utica, NY
System and Network Administrator Specialist needed to configure & administer Windows & client operating systems, manage help desk & manage daily performance of servers & desktop systems. Requirements: Masters degree in Comp. Science & 2 yrs. experience as IT Operations Specialist
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5530065
____________________________________________________________________________________