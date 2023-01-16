Back 2 Work job orders: Jan. 16 - 20, 2023

Monday January 16, 2023
Job Title: Office Manager City: Rome, NY
Full time for a family-owned machine shop. Duties: Enter sales orders. Manage all aspects of Accounts Payable and Receivables. Report employee hours to Paychex and post weekly payroll entries. Requirements: Some college preferred. Must have 5 years of accounting or related experience and be proficient in Microsoft Excel. Familiarity with manufacturing software a plus.
Pay: $20.00-$23.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1446085
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday January 16, 2023
Job Title: Director of Environmental Services City: Oriskany, NY
Full time for a long-term care community. Duties: Provide direction, leadership, and management oversight to the Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Laundry Departments. Requirements: Associates degree and 3 to 5 years’ experience. Related experience will be considered. Knowledge of HVAC and refrigeration systems and a valid driver’s license required.
Pay: Competitive pay based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1447203
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday January 17, 2023
Job Title: Youth Case Manager City: Utica, NY
Full time for a not-for-profit that works with at-risk school-aged youth. Duties: Work with at-risk youth to keep them in school. Act as a positive role model, teaching social skills, resiliency, coping strategies, and violence prevention, Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one to two years of related experience. Physical, reference, and security check required.
Pay: $39,000-$42,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1447325
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday January 17, 2023
Job Title: Housekeeper City: Oneida, NY
Part time for a nonprofit historical and educational organization. Duties: Clean, sanitize and tidy guest rooms, common areas and museum areas. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a valid driver’s license. Must be able to bend, lift at least 30 lbs. and walk up and down multiple stairs. Must be able to interact positively with guests and provide high quality customer service.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1447066
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday January 18, 2023
Job Title: Dental Administrative Assistant City: Little Falls, NY
One day per month for a dental practice that serves residents in nursing homes and rehab facilities. Duties: Help prepare patients for dental exams and assist with administrative documentation as needed. Requirements: Must be punctual, organized and computer literate. Must have a strong sense of workplace professionalism and personal ethics. No prior dental training is required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # DF5389310
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday January 18, 2023
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: Utica, NY
Full time for food processing manufacturer. Duties: Ensure that production operates efficiently while maintaining quality standards. Also, responsible for ensuring OSHA compliance throughout the production process. Requirements: Two-year degree in Production Management or 5 years' experience in a related field.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday January 19, 2023
Job Title: Pediatric Nurse City: Camden, NY
Full time for a local pediatrician’s office. Duties: Provide basic care to children and perform simple medical tests, physical exams, and immunizations. Complete required documentation. Requirements: New York State License as a Registered Professional Nurse.
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday January 19, 2023
Job Title: Technical Writer City: Rome, NY
Full time for an IT consulting company. Duties: Write documentation, best practices, internal and external communications. Requirements: Associates degree in related field of study or equivalent experience. Demonstrated experience in technical writing required. Must be able to quickly grasp complex technical concepts and make them easily understandable.
Pay: $50,000-55,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # DF5395117
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday January 20, 2023
Job Title: Disability Rights Advocate City: Herkimer, NY
Full time, flexible schedule for a human services agency. Duties: Assist people with disabilities develop independent living and self-advocacy skills. Requirements: A college degree is preferred; a high school diploma or equivalent is required. Must have two years of experience working with people with disabilities. Experience working with aging populations or youth preferred.
Pay: $17.95/hour Benefits. Job Order # DF5415703
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday January 20, 2023
Job Title: Dietary Workers City: Morrisville, NY
Part time for a community hospital. Duties: Assist in setup and serving of food and cleaning and sanitizing equipment and workstations. Requirements: Must be at least 16 years old and have basic food handling skills. Reference and security check are required. Must be able to stand on your feet for long periods of time. Some lifting is required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1446938
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662