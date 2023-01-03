Back 2 Work job orders: Jan. 2 - 6, 2023

Monday January 2, 2023
Job Title: Warehouse Picker/Packer City: Oriskany, NY
Full time for a publishing house distribution center. Duties: Picks and pack books and other items in a state-of-the-art distribution facility Requirements: Must be physically capable of performing all aspects of the job. Training will be provided.
Pay: $14.00-$15.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1446048
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday January 2, 2023
Job Title: Office Manager City: Rome, NY
Full time a company that manufactures customized machinery. Duties: Act as receptionist and answer phones, enter sales orders, perform all aspects of Accounts Payable and Receivable. Requirements: Some college and 5 years of experience preferred. Must be proficient in Microsoft Excel. Familiarity with manufacturing software a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1446085
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday January 3, 2023
Job Title: Client Aide City: Utica, NY
Full time for an agency providing services to the homeless. Duties: Assist clients with daily activities and provide recreational programing. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a genuine desire to pursue a career in human services. Experience working in the field of recovery, homelessness or mental illness preferred. Clean/valid NYS Driver's License required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5305266
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday January 3, 2023
Job Title: Executive/Marketing Assistant City: Mohawk, NY
Full time for a company that sells and distributes office supplies. Duties: Create sales flyers, develop E-marketing and social media campaigns, and assist with website content. Requirements: Associate's degree OR six months to one-year related experience and/or training. An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office products.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1446039
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday January 4, 2022
Job Title: Maintenance Mechanic City: Oneida, NY
Full time for food and beverage manufacturer. Duties: Responsible for the upkeep of refrigeration, boilers, conveyors, and processing and filling equipment in the facility. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent preferred. Must be experienced. Good time management skills and professional appearance required.
Pay: $10,000 Sign-on Bonus, Relocation. Benefits. Job Order # DF5316875
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday January 4, 2022
Job Title: Dishwasher City: Vernon, NY
Full time for a casino hotel. Duties: Racking, stacking, and washing dishware, glassware, silverware, pots, pans, and utensils. Providing the dining venue with available stock of silverware and dishware on a continual basis. Responsible for keeping work area clean and sanitary. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday January 5, 2022
Job Title: Director of Nursing City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a nursing and rehabilitation center. Duties: Manage all nursing personnel and the administrative functions for the nursing department. Requirements: Master’s degree in Nursing and current New York State RN License. Must have at least 2 years of experience as an RN in a leadership role in a skilled nursing or long-term care setting.
Pay: Competitive pay. $10,000 Sign-on Bonus. Benefits. Job Order# DF5317945
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday January 5, 2022
Job Title: Online Community Manager City: Hamilton, NY
Full time, remote position for a local university. Duties: Act as primary platform administrator for alumni-facing Advancement auxiliary systems including PeopleGrove, and Evertrue. Requirements: An Associate's degree or equivalent work experience. Experience working in higher education or other non-profit organizations is preferred.
Pay: $55,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # DF5315755
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday January 6, 2022
Job Title: Production Associate-Garment Assembler City: Marcy, NY
Full time for a commercial supplier of work uniforms and apparel. Duties: Apply and remove ID tape or company emblems on uniform shirts and pants using an industrial heat-sealing machine. Requirements: Must be 18 years of age or older and eligible to work in the US. Must be willing to work in a fast-paced, schedule-driven environment where there are time pressures to complete work quickly.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5323584
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday January 6, 2022
Job Title: Risk Management Coordinator City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human service agency. Duties: Administrate and coordinate activities in conjunction with the agency's Workers' Compensation Program. Act as liaison between Workers' Compensation Carrier, Physicians, and employees. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree with at least 3 years’ experience in Human Resources OR an Associate’s degree with at least 5 years’ experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5324268
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662