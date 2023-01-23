Back 2 Work job orders: Jan. 23 - 27, 2023

Monday January 23, 2023
Job Title: Facility Maintenance Technician City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local zoo. Duties: Provide daily maintenance and repairs for vehicles, buildings, lighting/sound equipment, HVAC, fences, animal habitats, and other structures. Requirements: A minimum of 1 year of experience. Experience with related equipment and vehicles preferred. Priority given to candidates holding applicable training, certifications, or licenses.
Pay: $14.20/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1447814
Job Title: Member Services Representative City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a local credit union. Duties: Process transactions, research and solve member questions, problems, and complaints. Provide information to members on credit union services. Requirements: High school or equivalent or prior related experience. Cash handling or customer service experience preferred. Must have professional appearance and ability to work flexible hours. Reference/Security check required.
Pay: $15.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1447818
Job Title: Entry Level Computer Engineer City: Utica, NY
Full time for a company that provides technical services to commercial, government and defense clients. Duties: Perform in a variety of roles including customer relations, computer system architecture design and software development. Requirements: Bachelor of science degree in computer engineering, computer science or a related field. Experience with LINUX and/or Windows platforms preferred.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits. Job Order # DF5423424
Job Title: Accounting Specialist City: Utica, NY
Full time for a boutique cloud-based accounting service. Duties: Provide bookkeeping and accounting services to a variety of small business and nonprofit clients. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field and at least 1-3 years of accounting experience. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Excel. Prior experience in customer service preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1450195
Job Title: Ground Person City: Jordanville, NY
Full time for a business that provides building materials including cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete. Duties: Learn the operation and maintenance of all on-site equipment. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. 1-2 years of general labor and maintenance experience required. Prior experience working in a construction environment highly desired.
Pay: Competitive pay. Sign on Bonus. Benefits Job Order # DF5460397
Job Title: Chart Retrieval Specialist City: Oneida, NY
Part time, 20-25 hours per week for a healthcare data management service. Duties: Report to local healthcare facilities at assigned times and scan and upload the assigned medical records. Requirements: At least 1 year of experience in a customer service role. Experience with PCs, Scanners and smart phones required. Must have reliable transportation and a valid driver’s license.
Job Title: Bus Monitor City: Rome, NY
Full time for a student transportation company. Duties: Assist students in the loading and unloading process. Help drivers in the safe transport of students. Requirements: Good verbal communication skills, attention to detail, and early morning availability. Must have good judgement and problem-solving skills and the ability to manage high degrees of stress.
Job Title: Production Operator III City: Clinton, NY
Full time for manufacturer of advanced electronics assembly materials. Duties: Operate machines and other equipment for product processing including assembly, chemical additions, and extrusion. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 8 years related work experience. Specialized knowledge and demonstrated ability to train others may be considered in lieu of work experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5470007
Job Title: Team Lead City: Herkimer, NY
Full time, seasonal position for a company that distributes plants to big box stores. Duties: Supervise and direct a team of merchandisers. Cover 8-10 stores within the territory. Requirements: Ability to lift up to 25 lbs. and work in greenhouse and outdoor conditions. Reliable phone is a must to send pictures, emails, and texts. Reliable transportation required. Plant knowledge is a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5469020
Job Title: Cook City: Hamilton, NY
Full time for an on-campus dining service. Duties: Prepare high-quality food items according to standardized recipes and instructions while meeting production, delivery, and service schedules. Requirements: Prior culinary experience preferred, but business is willing to train.
Pay: Starts at $17.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF5451102
