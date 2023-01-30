Back 2 Work job orders: Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2023

Monday January 30, 2023
Job Title: Call Center Associate City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local bank. Duties: Respond to customer calls, live chats, and emails stemming from the bank's website. Ensure timely, accurate responses and resolutions to customer inquiries. Provide information on the bank's products and services. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 2 years' experience in banking or financial services.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5465419
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday January 30, 2023
Job Title: Clean Room Production Operator City: Utica, NY
Full time for an advanced manufacturing facility. Duties: Operate machines for product processing including assembling and testing power modules. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. Must be physically able to wear appropriate PPE. Must have basic math and computer literacy skills. Manufacturing or production experience required.
Pay: $19.00-$21.85/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF5475869
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday January 31, 2023
Job Title: Business Development Manager City: Rome, NY
Full time for an IT consulting firm. Duties: Research and acquire new customers. Manage assigned key accounts and maintain effective communications, acting as liaison between the clients and the company. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of marketing or sales experience in Information Technology or a related field.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits. Job Order # DF5464468
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday January 31, 2023
Job Title: Baker City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a bread and sandwich focused restaurant. Duties: Keep the restaurant stocked with pastries and fresh breads. Requirements: Must be friendly, motivated, and hard-working. This job is for you if you love baking, even if you're a beginner. Four -weeks of training will be provided.
Pay: Competitive pay, quarterly increases. Benefits. Job Order # DF5464694
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday February 1, 2023
Job Title: Assistant Civil Engineer City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for the county highway department. Duties: Perform field and office work in connection with highway construction and maintenance projects. Requirements: Associates degree in civil engineering, surveying technology or a related field and three years of experience in engineering work OR graduation from high school and five years of experience in engineering work.
Pay: $54,723/year. Benefits Job Order # NY1450251
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday February 1, 2023
Job Title: Refractory Mason City: Chittenango, NY
Full time, 3rd shift for a metal foundry. Duties: Direct or assist in razing old structures such as removing brick and debris from furnaces. Perform various types of rough finish masonry work. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and knowledge of a foundry environment preferred. Forklift license may be required.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday February 2, 2023
Job Title: Bilingual Human Services Coordinator (Spanish) City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human services agency. Duties: Support individuals with disabilities, helping them make use of available services to live in the community of their choice. Requirements: A Bachelor or Master of Social Work degree is preferred. A college degree in Human Services will be considered. Experience providing OPWDD funded services will be considered in lieu of education. Fluency in Spanish is required.
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday February 2, 2023
Job Title: Office Manager City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a precision machine shop. Duties: Handle financial data including Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, General Ledger, and Payroll entries using computer software. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent 1 year of experience in filing, office management and reception. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office software.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1450396
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday February 3, 2023
Job Title: Team Member City: Yorkville, NY
Full time, for a local car wash. Duties: Direct cars into the car wash tunnel. Sell unlimited car wash plans and answer questions posed by customers. Clean and maintain the location to company standards. Requirements: No previous experience required. Career growth opportunities available. Training provided.
Pay: Base pay of $15/hour plus tips. Job Order # DF5507177
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday February 3, 2023
Job Title: Shop Maintenance and Support City: Cazenovia, NY
Full time for a manufacturer of high-precision electro-mechanical components. Duties: Provide machine operator support by cleaning equipment, draining and cleaning machines, and assisting with shipping. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent. Must be able to communicate in English, do simple addition and subtraction, use hand tools, and have basic mechanical abilities.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1450630
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662