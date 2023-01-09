Back 2 Work job orders: Jan. 9 - 13, 2023

Monday January 9, 2023
Job Title: Distribution Center Team Member City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a large distribution center. Duties: Perform all the tasks required to receive store, inventory, and ship merchandise. Requirements: Ability to lift 50 to 75 pounds continuously throughout the shift. Must be capable of standing, bending, squatting, and walking for extended periods of time.
Pay: $19.00-$21.50/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF5342981
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday January 9, 2023
Job Title: Café Manager City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a café located in a bookstore. Duties: Provide training to the café team on first-class service. Manage cafe inventory levels by following cafe ordering practices Review financials to maximize sales and profitability. Requirements: At least two years of management experience, preferably in retail, food service or hospitality. Knowledge of food safety, regulations and standards required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5343015
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday January 10, 2023
Job Title: Meat Market Cutter City: Clinton, NY
Full time for a regional grocery store chain. Duties: Cut and package meat, assist customers, maintain sanitation and food safety standards. Requirements: Successful experience as a meat associate or previous meat cutting experience. Ability and willingness to learn technical requirements of the job. Physical ability to lift cases of meat products weighing up to 40 lb. frequently and 100 lb. on occasion.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5345608
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday January 10, 2023
Job Title: Finance Administrator City: Chittenango, NY
Full time for a business that produces components for the aerospace industry. Duties: Provide administrative support for the Finance and Executive team. Requirements: Associates Degree in Accounting preferred, but not required for this position. 5 years of accounts payable, accounts receivable, and receptionist experience required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5339152
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday January 11, 2023
Job Title: Public Safety Telecommunicator City: Oriskany, NY
Full time, multiple openings for the County Public Safety department. Duties: Be a 911 Dispatcher. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Learn more about the upcoming civil service exam at an open house Saturday, January 14th, 10 am to 2 pm at their headquarters at 120 Base Road, Oriskany.
Pay: $36,524/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1446819
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday January 11, 2023
Job Title: Assistant Residence Manager (Mental Health) City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for human service agency. Duties: Oversee the daily shift operations of the residence. Assist with interviewing and hiring, scheduling and coverage, staff meetings, performance evaluations and the disciplinary process. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in human services or an Associates degree and three years of experience in human services. NY state driver’s license required.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday January 12, 2023
Job Title: Parts Finisher/Polisher City: Chadwicks, NY
Full time for local tool and die company. Duties: Polish and deburr metal parts before final shipment to customers. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. On the job training is offered for people with no experience who are conscientious and reliable.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order# NY1446942
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday January 12, 2023
Job Title: Crop Care Supervisor City: Oneida, NY
Full time, year-round work for a state-of -the- art commercial greenhouse. Duties: Ensure that greenhouse employees are trained and able to produce quality results efficiently. Requirements: High School Diploma or the equivalent and at least two years supervisory experience. Ability to work with and manage 30 or more workers required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1446751
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday January 13, 2023
Job Title: Clean Room Cleaner City: Utica, NY
Full time for a manufacturer specializing in engineering advanced technologies. Duties: Ensure the cleanroom is free of particles that could impact production and the quality of the parts, Requirements: Must be 18 years of age or older. High school diploma or the equivalent required. Good oral and written communication skills and basic organizational skills are needed.
Pay: Competitive pay. $500 Sign on Bonus. Benefits. Job Order # DF5356682
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday January 13, 2023
Job Title: Intermediate Electrical Technician City: Clayville, NY
Full time for a manufacturer serving the aerospace industry. Duties: Install, trouble shoot and repair a variety of complex electrical systems and electronic devices. Requirements: Must be a US Citizen due to government contracts. Electrical and electronic trades training required. Associates degree or equivalent preferred. Must have 1 - 3 years' experience. Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4610873
____________________________________________________________________________________