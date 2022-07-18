Back 2 Work job orders: July 18 - 22, 2022

Monday July 18, 2022
Job Title: Case Manager City: Utica, NY
Full time for a for a workforce development agency. Duties: Providing direct services including program recruitment and retention, mentoring and support. Counsel and assist individuals with meeting education and employment goals. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a related field and experience with case management. Experience working with individuals with disabilities especially needed.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1426154
Monday July 18, 2022
Job Title: Call Center Representative (Remote Capable) City: Rome, NY
Full time for a regional credit union. Duties: Manage a high volume of inbound and outbound calls in a timely manner Answer inquires, resolve problems, fulfill requests and maintaining member account data. Requirements: Comprehensive training will be provided. Ability to work remotely will be based on training completion and performance.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3688587
Tuesday July 19, 2022
Job Title: Service Technician City: Verona, NY
Full time for a company that installs propane equipment. Duties: Install, repair, and maintain propane equipment and deliver propane for customers. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and three to five years related experience. Must have a good driving record. Class B CDL license with hazmat and tanker endorsement preferred.
Pay: Based on experience. $2500 Sign on bonus. Benefits. Job Order # DF3686916
Tuesday July 19, 2022
Job Title: Talent Acquisition Specialist City: Utica, NY
Full time for a health care agency specializing in mental health and substance abuse disorders. Duties: Source, screen and manage various healthcare and administrative candidates through the interview and pre-onboarding process. Requirements: Associates degree and one to three years of experience in recruiting or human resources. Previous behavioral healthcare or medical recruiting a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3703379
Wednesday July 20, 2022
Job Title: Marketing and Communications Specialist City: Herkimer, NY
Full time, for an agency focused on industrial development. Duties: Update social media, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Assist in planning, writing, and managing monthly newsletter and blog. Draft, and pitch news releases, media alerts, and other stories. Requirements: Candidates will have completed or be working toward a college degree in a related field. Related experience in marketing or communications is a plus.
Pay: $18.00-$20.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1425679
Wednesday July 20, 2022
Job Title: Parts Driver City: Chittenango, NY
Full time, for a local car dealership. Duties: Pick up and deliver parts and equipment to customers, satellite stores, wholesale accounts, and vendors. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a valid driver’s license. Must be able to pass pre-employment testing including background checks, motor vehicle report, drug test, and credit report.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF3685140
Thursday July 21, 2022
Job Title: Production Operators City: Ilion, NY
Full time, openings on all three shifts with a major local manufacturer. Duties: Operate multiple machines, carry out tool changes, machining, and offset corrections. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and general experience with CNC machines. A technical degree or certificate in CNC Machining or Machine Tool Technology is preferred. Must meet all job requirements for consideration.
Pay: $19.27/hour. Job Order # NY1425900
Thursday July 21, 2022
Job Title: Warehouse Worker City: Utica, NY
Full time day and night shift openings with a meat processing company. Duties: Receive incoming products. Store incoming products. Select stored products for daily shipments. Organize daily shipments by customer and delivery route. Requirements: Previous warehouse experience preferred. Will also consider retail stock handler experience. Willing to train the right candidate.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1425852
Friday July 22, 2022
Job Title: Housekeeper City: Oneida, NY
Part time position. Daytime hours, no holidays, no weekends with a growing house cleaning service. Duties: Perform residential and commercial housekeeping chores including dusting/polishing, inside glass cleaning, mopping, vacuuming, etc. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Non-smoker preferred.
Pay: $15.00/hour. Job Order # NY1425788
Friday July 22, 2022
Job Title: School Bus Drivers and Trainees City: St. Johnsville, NY
Part time, split shift, for a transportation company serving the Little Falls school district. Duties: Drive school busses to transport students to and from school and events. Requirements: Must be at least 21 years old and have a clean, valid New York State driver’s license. No experience necessary. Company will provide free paid training for non CDL drivers to get their CDL B plus endorsements.
Pay: Up to $19.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1425765
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662