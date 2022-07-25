Back 2 Work job orders: July 25 - 29, 2022

Monday July 25, 2022
Job Title: Assembler City: Cazenovia, NY
This position is responsible for performing all duties associated with the assembly of small metal and plastic components into finished electro-mechanical switches for the automotive, power tool and appliance industries using manual or automated assembly equipment.
Pay: $18.00 - $19.50. Job Order # DF3812781
Monday July 25, 2022
Job Title: Mechanical Equipment Operator City: Newport, NY
We are looking for a reliable equipment operator to join our excellent team. We currently have a need for (1) Full-time and (1) Part-time person. Responsibilities include performing routine equipment checks and maintenance, loading and unloading equipment, and ensuring sites are kept clean and equipment is safely turned off and stored. You will also complete relevant paperwork and reports. During peak weather conditions, you will drive a plow truck.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1426263
Tuesday July 26, 2022
Job Title: Delivery Station Warehouse Associate City: Frankfort, NY
Our fast-paced, physical roles receive trucks full of orders, then prepare them for delivery. You'll load conveyor belts, and transport and stage deliveries to be picked up by drivers. Receive and prepare inventory for delivery Use technology like smartphones and handheld devices to sort, scan, and prepare orders View prompts on screens and follow direction for some tasks Build, wrap, sort, and transport pallets and packages Receive truck deliveries.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF3810213
Tuesday July 26, 2022
Job Title: Security Guard Financial City: Utica, NY
Provide customer service to our clients by carrying out safety and security procedures, site-specific policies and when appropriate, emergency response activities+ Respond to incidents and critical situations in a calm, problem solving manner+ Conduct regular and random patrols around the business and perimeter.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3763647
Wednesday July 27, 2022
Job Title: Legal Secretary City: Rome, NY
Will ensure that the legal office runs efficiently and smoothly to enable Lawyers to focus on the clients' needs. Ease the workload of Lawyers by providing general administrative support, such as answering telephone calls, taking messages and photocopying documents. In addition to general administrative duties, they also have responsibilities with a specific legal focus, producing legal documents, contracts and wills for Lawyers.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1426382
Wednesday July 27, 2022
Job Title: Sales Associate City: Oneida, NY
Looking for Sales Associate at appliance and furniture store in Oneida. The selected candidate will assist customers on the sales floor and complete any necessary paperwork as required. Prior sales experience is preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1426272
Thursday July 28, 2022
Job Title: Cashier City: Utica, NY
Seeking a reliable Cashier for a full-time position. Operate cash register and perform other duties as assigned. Minimum High School diploma/equivalent and one year of cashier or retail experience required. 35 hours per week, 9am to 5pm, some Saturday shifts as needed.
Pay: $14.50 Job Order # NY1426531
Thursday July 28, 2022
Job Title: Distribution Center Supervisor City: Frankfort, NY
Responsible for establishing daily production goals within the Distribution Center and monitors standards to improve performance. The Supervisor will lead and manage, through and with a staff of hourly team members. Minimum of three (3) years multi-shift distribution center experience; Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent work experience. May be required to lift up to 75 pounds.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF3826489
Friday July 29, 2022
Job Title: Lead Mechanic City: Utica, NY
Responsible for applying advanced skills to provide full range of operations for repairing medium to heavy duty trucks and all models of trailers. This position diagnoses electrical and mechanical problems using charts, technical manuals, and previous experience. Will mentor junior level mechanics.
Pay: Up to $32.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1426547
Friday July 29, 2022
Job Title: General Office Worker City: Utica, NY
Seeking a General Office Worker in Utica. Duties include basic office responsibilities including filing, typing and proofreading. Full-time position. Pay will be based on experience. High Diploma or equivalent and one year of office experience required.
Pay: Competitive pay Job Order # NY1426654
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662