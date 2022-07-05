Back 2 Work job orders: July 4 - 8, 2022

Monday July 4, 2022
Job Title: Mohawk Valley Regional Virtual Career Fair City: Online
The NY State Department of Labor will be hosting a Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday July 6th from 11 am to 2 pm. Over 50 of the area’s top businesses will have recruiters available to chat with you about opportunities with their companies. Build your professional network. Introduce yourself to potential employers and get information and leads you won’t find every day. Find out more at WKTV.com.
Register at nysdolvirtual5.easyvirtualfair.com or call 315-793-2229 for info.
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: IT Specialist City: Utica, NY
Part time for a medical research laboratory. Duties: Provide the technical expertise, assistance, and project coordination necessary to install and repair hardware and software and resolve technical problems. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in computer science, math, or engineering.
Experience in a similar IT role preferred. Professional IT certification preferred.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits. Job Order # NY1423525
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday July 5, 2022
Job Title: General Laborer City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a company providing services to a local distribution center. Duties: Hand stack products, load and unload materials by hand, and move pallets and crates around the storage facility. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must be willing to learn and get certified on the operation of a forklift.
Pay: $16.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1424642
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday July 5, 2022
Job Title: Central Heating Plant Mechanics Assistant City: Rome, NY
Full time for a local business and technology park. Duties: Assist with the operation, maintenance, and repair of gas and biomass fired boilers and steam distribution systems. Requirements: Two years' experience in a similar mechanical trade and setting is preferred. Education and training may be substituted for experience. Must have a valid driver’s license.
Pay: Starts at $22.00 - $24.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1420211
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday July 6, 2022
Job Title: Accounting Technician (Remote) City: Rome, NY
Full time, remote position for a federal government agency. Duties: Handle various financial transactions including validating, monitoring, controlling, and maintaining accounting transactions and accounting ledgers for multiple accounts. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and at least one year of related experience in the financial field. Application deadline is July 14th.
Pay: $40,262-$52,341/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1424700
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday July 6, 2022
Job Title: Human Resources Coordinator City: Morrisville, NY
Full time for a skilled nursing facility. Duties: Manage the benefits program and assist department managers with recruitment and onboarding. Coordinate, process and finalize payroll. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and prior experience in Human Resources preferred. Payroll experience a plus.
Pay: $45,000- $50,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1424067
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday July 7, 2022
Job Title: RN-School Nurse City: Herkimer, NY
Full time, 6- week contract position with a local school district. Duties: Create, distribute, and coordinate care plans for children and teens who need additional physical or mental health support to be successful in school. Requirements: Must be licensed and registered as an RN with New York State. Associates Degree required. Bachelor's degree preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1424558
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday July 7, 2022
Job Title: Utility Technician City: Utica, NY
Full time for a transportation company. Duties: Maintain the appearance and operational status of the company’s buses, shelters, buildings, and grounds. Requirements: High School Diploma or GED.
Must have a driver's license for a minimum of five (5) years and obtain a CDL B with passenger endorsement within 6 months of hire. Must have general maintenance and cleaning skills.
Pay: $22.04/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1424359
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday July 8, 2022
Job Title: Production Associate City: Rome, NY
Full time for a company provides packaging solutions to manufacturers nationwide. Duties: Work with wood processing equipment to cut material and build boxes, pallets and skids. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Related experience required including warehouse, forklift, hands on labor and operating power tools. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1424752
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday July 8, 2022
Job Title: Summer Crop Care Workers City: Oneida, NY
Full time, seasonal position with a greenhouse grower and distributor of gourmet vegetables. Duties: Make sure that all perishable products grown are handled, picked, and processed according to company standards. Requirements: No prior experience required. Training provided.
Pay: $14.50/hour plus weekly bonus. Job Order # NY1424104
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662