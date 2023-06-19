Back 2 Work Job Orders: June 19 - 23, 2023

Monday June 19, 2023
Job Title: Housing Case Manager; City: Verona Beach, NY
Full time for an agency that provides services to Seniors. Duties: Recruit and screen prospective tenants for supported housing units. Assist tenants with security deposit, utility connections, and rental assistance. Requirements: At least 1 year of case management or similar experience required, Housing program experience preferred. Valid NYS driver's license and method of transportation required.
Pay: $33,000-$36,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470375
_______________________________________________________
Job Title: Certified Asbestos Worker; City: Utica, NY
Full time temporary work for a construction company with contracts in Utica. Duties: Work on demolition and building rehab projects involving asbestos removal. Requirements: Must have current hard card; physical, fit test and OSHA 10. Must be physically capable of performing all aspects of the job including lifting up to 75 lbs.
Pay: Federal Prevailing Wage ($44+/ hour) Job Order # NY1470118
_____________________________________________________________
Tuesday June 20, 2023
Job Title: Contact Representative; City: Rome, NY
Full time for a federal agency providing financial services to the military. Duties: Answer incoming calls and emails from active and retired military and civilian customers to assist them with account issues. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and at least one year of progressively responsible clerical, office, or other work.
Pay: $34,584-$49,009/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470419
_______________________________________________________
Job Title: District Sales Representative; City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local food distributor. Duties: Start new accounts, establish and strengthen customer relationships and promote sales of company products. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 2 years outside sales experience, preferably in business-to-business sales. Food Service experience such as chef or restaurant management will be considered in lieu of sales experience.
Pay: $65,000-$100,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470415
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday June 21, 2023
Job Title: Senior Quality Engineer; City: Cazenovia, NY
Full time for an electronic components manufacturer. Duties: Ensure consistent application of quality techniques, provide statistical information for quality improvement, and investigate, analyze, and resolve quality problems. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in industrial, mechanical, or electrical engineering, quality emphasis preferred. Minimum 7 years related experience in a manufacturing environment.
Pay: $75,000 to $110,000 per year. Benefits. Job Order # DF6351766
______________________________________________________________
Job Title: Central Intake Receptionist; City: Ilion, NY
Full time for a community action agency. Duties: Perform telephone or in person pre-screening, intake, and assessment to qualify families requesting services. Assist with a variety of clerical duties. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one (1) to three (3) years' experience in customer service.
Pay: $17.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470300 _____________________________________________________
Thursday June 22, 2023
Job Title: Warehouse Supervisor; City: Rome, NY
Full time for a distribution center for hardware and home improvement products. Duties: Supervise first shift hourly employees making sure that departmental performance meets customer demands and corporate goals. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent required. Some college preferred. Prior warehouse supervisory experience or experience in related field preferred.
Pay: $57,500/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470140
______________________________________________________________
Job Title: Mold Maintenance Technician; City: Oneida, NY
Full time for a company that manufactures molded plastic products. Duties: Inspect and clean molds for production, set up equipment based on mold requirements, materials, and tolerances. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent required. Manufacturing facility experience preferred.
Equivalent education and/or experience will be considered.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470568
______________________________________________________________
Friday June 23, 2023
Job Title: Advisor Assistant; City: Utica, NY
Full time for a company that provides financial consulting services. Duties: Onboard new clients, prepare reports, data entry, filing, and answering phones. Requirements: High school diploma required. Some college preferred. Good technology skills and experience with Microsoft Office Suite required. Transportation is a must for running office errands. Background check required.
Pay: $38,000-$43,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470424
______________________________________________________________
Job Title: Aging Services Assistant; City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for an agency that provides services to the elderly. Duties: Help participants access assistance programs such as HEAP, the Weatherization Referral Program, and NY Connects. Requirements: High school diploma and two years of experience in a human service agency involved in service delivery OR an Associates degree. An equivalent combination of training and experience will be considered.
Pay: $34,845/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470509
_______________________________________________________