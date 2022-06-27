Back 2 Work job orders: June 27 - July 1, 2022

Monday June 27, 2022
Job Title: Diesel Mechanic City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for the town highway department. Duties: Fix and maintain the highway construction vehicles on a day-to-day basis. Requirements: Diesel Mechanic experience, CDLB or CDLA driver's license, welding skills, reference check, physical exam, drug test, and background check required.
Pay: Starts at $22.21/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1423671
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday June 27, 2022
Job Title: Accounts Payable/Receivable Clerk City: Oriskany, NY
Full time for a metal coating manufacturer. Duties: Input customer orders, follow up with customers on past due balances, pay vendor invoices, and reconcile bank statements. Requirements: High School Diploma or the equivalent and one year of general office experience. Knowledge of Quick Books, Word, and Excel preferred.
Pay: Competitive salary. Job Order # NY1423729
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday June 28, 2022
Job Title: IT System Support City: Utica, NY
Full time for a company that provides products and services to state and government agencies. Duties: Install and maintain new desktop computer systems. Respond to and resolve Help Desk tickets. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree and 3 years’ experience working in a network environment.
Pay: $22.43-$26.17/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1423746
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday June 28, 2022
Job Title: Assistant Engineer City: Yorkville, NY
Full time for a company that designs and builds custom lighting. Duties: Create shop drawings, assembly instructions, wiring diagrams, and 3-D. renderings. Test the practical application of design elements. Requirements: Mechanical or electrical engineering degree from an accredited institution. Must be proficient in CAD software. Fabrication and welding experience a plus
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1423654
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday June 29, 2022
Job Title: Call Center Representative (Remote) City: Utica, NY
Full time, work from home position with an automobile club providing road-side assistance. Duties: Take road-service calls. Use department software to prioritize calls, dispatch assistance and research membership status. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent OR 4 years of relevant experience. One year of call center experience required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1423829
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday June 29, 2022
Job Title: Cook City: Wampsville, NY
Part time, per diem, for a county correctional facility. Duties: Prepare and cook a variety of foods to furnish meals for up to 120 people. Requirements: One year of full-time paid experience, or its part time equivalent, in large scale food preparation. Experience in hospitals, schools, nursing homes, hotels, restaurants, correctional facilities, or military service will be considered.
Pay: $18.21/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1423753
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday June 30, 2022
Job Title: Driver City: Frankfort, NY
Full time, for a wholesale camping supply distributor. Duties: Deliver orders to retailers across the Northeast region. Requirements: Must have clean, NY State Class B license. Hazmat endorsement would be a plus. Must have NY State DOT physical and pass a drug test.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1423967
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday June 30, 2022
Job Title: Manufacturing Supervisor City: Chittenango, NY
Full time, 2nd shift for a manufacturer that makes components for the Aerospace industry. Duties: Use problem solving techniques, teamwork building strategies, process control, and continuous process improvement tools to meet or exceed operating goals. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and at least two years of leadership experience in a manufacturing environment.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF3529175
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday July 1, 2022
Job Title: Insulation Installer City: Marcy, NY
Full time for company that specializes in energy efficiency solutions for homeowners. Duties: Install cellulose or spray foam insulation and perform other weatherization work. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must have driver’s license, reliable transportation, and your own basic hand tools. Business will train the right candidate.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1424117
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday July 1, 2022
Job Title: Administrative Assistant City: Rome, NY
Full time, for a human service agency. Duties: Type professional correspondence, coordinate meetings and trainings, maintain a filing system, and distribute mail. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 3-5 years of related experience. Must have advanced computer skills including Windows, Office 365, Adobe Acrobat, Word, Excel, and Access. Valid driver’s license required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3531238
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662